The Mercedes-Benz Club - Events for June
A list of future events being held / attended by The Mercedes-Benz Club.
These include :
3-4 June Tatton Park Classic Car Show, Cheshire details from Alan Cross on 07880 897963.
4 AMG 50th Anniversary / SEC Day at Mercedes-Benz World, Brooklands Catherine Barlow on 01780 482111.
4 Historic Motoring Extravaganza Thirlestaine Castle, Scotland Martyn Lennon on 01368 530444.
6 Show & Shine, West Yorkshire Phil Emmett 01132 555272.
10 Great Pasty Run, Cornwall Gary Bryant 07779 664371.
10 National Concours, Mercedes-Benz HQ, Milton Keynes Catherine Barlow on 01780 482111.
11 YTCC Car Rally, Barnsley Dave Bambury 01709 365620.
11 Snowdonia Drive, North Wales Clive Henderson 07970 690430.
11 Tayside Classic Car Show Scotland Carolann Thomson 01324 870373.
11 Picnic Crowcombe Devon Anita & Tony Motture 07876 500527.
15 Battle of Britain Memorial Kent Mike Walker 07572 249002.
15-18 Ponton Rally Darmstadt Germany Michael Morrison 020 8360 3051.
17 Ely Cathedral and Oliver Cromwell's house Cambridgeshire Richard Lee-Warder 07979 771377.
18 Bromley Pageant of Motoring Kent Mike Walker 07572 249002.
18 Fathers' Classic Day Out Trentham Gardens Stoke-on-Trent Peter Barke 01543 424105.
18 Fathers' Day Clumber Park Nottinghamshire Tim Shambrook 07971 318125.
18 Fife Historic Vehicle Club Show Scotland Carolann Thomson 01324 870373.
18 Father's Day Castle Howard North Yorkshire Phil Emmett 01132 555272.
23-25 National Weekend Oxfordshire Catherine Barlow on 01780 482111.
The Mercedes-Benz Club has over 12,000 Members and organises a huge range of events for them – including national and international rallies, a national concours competition and lots of social events, including local pub meetings and participation in shows and rallies in the UK, Ireland and Europe.
It is the only UK club recognised by Mercedes-Benz UK Ltd and Daimler AG. Founded in 1952, it is the oldest Mercedes club in the world and caters for Mercedes-Benz cars of all ages. It publishes a monthly, full colour, 80-plus page, A4 magazine and offers an exclusive range of Club merchandise – on sale at the NEC.
The Club provides a comprehensive range of technical support for its Members via Model Register Captains and Technical Advisers, plus forums and a searchable Technical Reference Library on the Members' pages of its website. Members also receive the Club Directory, which includes the 'Good Garage Guide' of Members' recommendations.
Club Members can take advantage of preferential terms from a wide range of companies and organisations. These include exclusive insurance policies plus discounts from appointed Mercedes-Benz dealers,hotel groups, ferry operators and oncar accessories. The Club also has a scheme to offer its Members tuition from the Institute of Advanced Motorists.
Catherine Barlow on 01780 482111.
