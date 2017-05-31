Free Coffee and French Press Coffee Maker Giveaway from FrenchPressCoffee.com Enter for a chance to Win awesome Espro P5 French Press Coffee Maker, Coffee T-Shirt, Coffee Mug and 2lb. Coffee Beans Explore- French- Press- Home- P ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - May 9, 2017 - PRLog -- FrenchPressCoffee.com, an online boutique coffee store, is running an unbelievable coffee giveaway. Not only are they giving away free coffee, but they're also giving away a free Copper



is a style of making coffee that has taken much of the world by storm in recent decades. Instead of running hot water through beans, as is the case with traditional drip coffee, a French Press holds the beans directly. Then, a press separates the coffee grounds from the hot water, allowing for the steaming hot beverage.



Participants of the Coffee Sweepstakes* have five ways to enter. They can join the FrenchPressCoffee.com Newsletter, share the giveaway with friends, visit the Espro Gear Page, visit FrenchPressCoffee.com on Facebook or subscribe to the FrenchPressCoffee.com YouTube Channel. Each of these methods are free, easy and can all be done by one person to allow for multiple entries.



FrenchPressCoffee.com is dedicated to delivering exceptional coffee and an exceptional experience. They aim to serve up coffee that is affordably priced, and ship it directly to the homes of their customers. By hosting a giveaway valued at $199.95, French Coffee Press is showing their dedication to starting their customer's morning on a positive note.



The free coffee giveaway ends on 5/31/2017 and 1 winner* will be randomly selected on May 31 at 12 p.m. ET., so would-be participants should visit official French Press Coffee's giveaway page for a chance at winning free coffee and a free French press. With a few clicks or taps, you can be starting your morning with pure pleasure provided by premium pressed coffee.



*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE 50 UNITED STATES (D.C. +Puerto Rico) 18 YEARS AND OLDER. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. Sweepstakes ends 5/31/17 at 12:00 p.m. ET. For Official Rules, prize description and odds disclosure, visit https://www.frenchpresscoffee.com/ pages/got-frenchpress- giveaway.



Contact

Igor Dernov

***@frenchpresscoffee.com



Photo:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12638844/1 Igor Dernov End -- FrenchPressCoffee.com, an online boutique coffee store, is running an unbelievable coffee giveaway. Not only are they giving away free coffee, but they're also giving away a free Copper Espro P5 French Press, Coffee T-Shirt, Coffee Mug (15 oz.) and 2lb. Whole Bean Coffee. With an approximate value of $199.95 U.S., this is a highly lucrative giveaway. French Press Coffee is a style of making coffee that has taken much of the world by storm in recent decades. Instead of running hot water through beans, as is the case with traditional drip coffee, a French Press holds the beans directly. Then, a press separates the coffee grounds from the hot water, allowing for the steaming hot beverage.Participants of the Coffee Sweepstakes*have five ways to enter. They can join the FrenchPressCoffee.com Newsletter, share the giveaway with friends, visit the Espro Gear Page, visit FrenchPressCoffee.com on Facebook or subscribe to the FrenchPressCoffee.com YouTube Channel. Each of these methods are free, easy and can all be done by one person to allow for multiple entries.FrenchPressCoffee.com is dedicated to delivering exceptional coffee and an exceptional experience. They aim to serve up coffee that is affordably priced, and ship it directly to the homes of their customers. By hosting a giveaway valued at $199.95, French Coffee Press is showing their dedication to starting their customer's morning on a positive note.The free coffee giveaway ends on 5/31/2017 and 1 winner* will be randomly selected on May 31 at 12 p.m. ET., so would-be participants should visit official French Press Coffee's giveaway page for a chance at winning free coffee and a free French press. With a few clicks or taps, you can be starting your morning with pure pleasure provided by premium pressed coffee.*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE 50 UNITED STATES (D.C. +Puerto Rico) 18 YEARS AND OLDER. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. Sweepstakes ends 5/31/17 at 12:00 p.m. ET. For Official Rules, prize description and odds disclosure, visit https://www.frenchpresscoffee.com/pages/got-frenchpress-giveaway. Source : FrenchPressCoffee.com Email : ***@frenchpresscoffee.com Tags : Coffee , French Press Coffee , Coffee Sweepstakes Industry : Deals Location : Albuquerque - New Mexico - United States Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number

