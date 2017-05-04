News By Tag
Bound Signs Writer and Linguist Nick Farmer for Mobile Fiction Series
Farmer's series will be set far in the future, where humans have established an interstellar civilization by using extensive genetic engineering "augmentation"
Part one of the series will focus on a primitive human who was selected by a group of advanced researchers to undergo genetic therapy to turn him into a powerful warrior. The story is set to launch June 2017.
"Nick is a talented writer and linguist who is at heart a storyteller and world builder," said Jamie Ortiz, Vice President of Story Development at Bound. "I'm looking forward to working with him to take advantage of all the resources the Bound platform offers to explore his story, such as maps, illustrations, and detailed sourcebook entries."
Nick Farmer is a master of over two dozen languages. He created the Belter conlang for Syfy's The Expanse, contributed to the best-selling introductory linguistics textbook published by MIT Press, and works to support endangered and indigenous languages.
"Bound is creating a new medium for the written word, and I think it will greatly enrich storytelling,"
About Nick Farmer
Nick Farmer is a writer and linguist based in Oakland, CA. He is the author of The Survivors, a sci-fi novelette, creator of the Belter conlang for Syfy's The Expanse, and contributor to the best-selling introductory linguistics textbook published by MIT Press. When he's not writing, he loves spending time outdoors, lifting weights, listening to music, puttering around in his mess of a garden, and watching baseball.
About Bound
Bound is a mobile fiction platform that delivers great storytelling to time-constrained fans of epic stories set in interesting worlds. The publisher was founded by game industry veterans and is based in Southern California. Learn more at http://www.getbound.io
