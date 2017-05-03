News By Tag
New Book Uncovers Walt's Original Disneyland
Walt's Disneyland: It's Still There If You Know Where to Look is a guided tour of Walt Disney's vision of Disneyland from its conception in the early 1930s until Walt's death in December 1966. Attractions such as Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Star Tours, Indiana Jones Adventure, and Mickey's Toontown came along after Walt died. As the Park changed, much of Walt's original Disneyland vanished — but much endures.
Jim Denney has uncovered Walt's remaining original Park. "Disneyland is the only theme park that literally has Walt's fingerprints on it," he said. "This book uncovers Walt's lasting imprint — his enduring legacy."
"I've returned to the Park since writing the book," he said, "and it all means more to me now. I see it as Walt must have seen it. I see the Train Station and think, 'That's where Walt carried a sick little boy in his arms and gave him his dying wish.' At the Opera House I think, 'Here's where Walt hosted decorated war heroes on his last day at the Park.'"
Denney's goal was to separate myth from fact. "People think Walt got the idea for Disneyland while watching his daughters ride the merry-go-round at Griffith Park. But the Studio archives contain plans for a Disney-themed park dated 1932, before Walt even had children. Walt built Disneyland as a gift to his own inner child, to compensate for his lost childhood."
"Disneyland is also Walt's gift to the world. The attractions people love most — the Jungle Cruise, the Disneyland Railroad, the Fantasyland dark rides, Pirates of the Caribbean, the Matterhorn Bobsleds — all came from Walt's own imagination.
"Even Space Mountain, which opened almost a decade after Walt's death, was his idea. In 1964, Walt called his Imagineers together and explained his idea for a ride he called 'Space Port' — a futuristic roller coaster in the dark. Walt's Disneyland is filled with stories like this, to enrich your family's Disneyland experience."
ABOUT: Jim Denney has more than 120 books to his credit, and has co-written books with sports stars and Hollywood celebrities. His previous book on Walt Disney, How To Be Like Walt (co-written with Orlando Magic founder Pat Williams) has remained in print for a dozen years, and has garnered 4.8 out of 5 stars in 185 customer reviews on Amazon.com.
Walt's Disneyland: It's Still There If You Know Where to Look by Jim Denney (Anaheim, CA: Writing in Overdrive Books, May 2017) is available at Amazon.com; Paperback $14.99; Ebook $4.99.
CONTACT: Jim Denney at jim@writinginoverdrive.com or at (951) 339-9738. Website at https://waltsdisneyland.wordpress.com/
Jim Denney
***@writinginoverdrive.com
