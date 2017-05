Sabre SynXis Data Breach Class Action Investigation

End

-- Abington Cole + Ellery is currently conducting a class action investigation regarding a confirmed data breach at travel industry booking processor Sabre. The breach of payment and customer data is reportedly tied to bookings processed through Sabre's SynXis reservations system that serves more than 32,000 hotels and lodging establishments.Sabre disclosed the breach in a quarterly filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on May 2, 2017. Sabre said it was "investigating an incident of unauthorized access to payment information contained in a subset of hotel reservations processed through our Hospitality Solutions SynXis Central Reservations system." The scope of the breach is currently unknown, but a breach involving payment transactions for even a small percentage of the 32,000 establisments using Sabre's SynXis reservations system could jeopardize a large number of credit and debit cards in a short amount of time.Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group (brands include: Radisson Blu, Radisson Red, Radisson, Park Plaza, Park Inn, and Country Inns & Suites); InterContinental Hotels Group (brands include: Crowne Plaza, Kimpton, Hotel Indigo, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Select, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, and Candlewood Suites); Marriott International (brands include: Renaissance, Marriott, Gaylord, Westin, Sheraton, Fairfield Inn, Courtyard, SpringHill Suites, and Aloft); Wyndham Worldwide (brands include: Wyndham, Ramada, Wingate, Howard Johnson's, Baymont Inn, Days Inn, Super 8, Travelodge, Knights Inn, and Microtel).If you made a recent credit card or debit card purchase from a hotel using Sabre's SynXis reservations system, and would like to participate in a class action lawsuit regarding this data breach, please submit your information via the form on this webpage: http://www.abingtonlaw.com/ Sabre-SynXis- Data-Breach- class...