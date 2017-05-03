News By Tag
Sabre SynXis Data Breach Class Action Investigation
Sabre disclosed the breach in a quarterly filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on May 2, 2017. Sabre said it was "investigating an incident of unauthorized access to payment information contained in a subset of hotel reservations processed through our Hospitality Solutions SynXis Central Reservations system." The scope of the breach is currently unknown, but a breach involving payment transactions for even a small percentage of the 32,000 establisments using Sabre's SynXis reservations system could jeopardize a large number of credit and debit cards in a short amount of time.
Hotels using Sabre's SynXis reservations system potentially include: Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group (brands include: Radisson Blu, Radisson Red, Radisson, Park Plaza, Park Inn, and Country Inns & Suites); InterContinental Hotels Group (brands include: Crowne Plaza, Kimpton, Hotel Indigo, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Select, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, and Candlewood Suites); Marriott International (brands include: Renaissance, Marriott, Gaylord, Westin, Sheraton, Fairfield Inn, Courtyard, SpringHill Suites, and Aloft); Wyndham Worldwide (brands include: Wyndham, Ramada, Wingate, Howard Johnson's, Baymont Inn, Days Inn, Super 8, Travelodge, Knights Inn, and Microtel).
