 
News By Tag
* Synxis
* Data Breach
* Class Action
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Tulsa
  Oklahoma
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
9876543


Sabre SynXis Data Breach Class Action Investigation

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Synxis
* Data Breach
* Class Action

Industry:
* Legal

Location:
* Tulsa - Oklahoma - US

TULSA, Okla. - May 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Abington Cole + Ellery is currently conducting a class action investigation regarding a confirmed data breach at travel industry booking processor Sabre. The breach of payment and customer data is reportedly tied to bookings processed through Sabre's SynXis reservations system that serves more than 32,000 hotels and lodging establishments.

Sabre disclosed the breach in a quarterly filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on May 2, 2017. Sabre said it was "investigating an incident of unauthorized access to payment information contained in a subset of hotel reservations processed through our Hospitality Solutions SynXis Central Reservations system." The scope of the breach is currently unknown, but a breach involving payment transactions for even a small percentage of the 32,000 establisments using Sabre's SynXis reservations system could jeopardize a large number of credit and debit cards in a short amount of time.

Hotels using Sabre's SynXis reservations system potentially include: Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group (brands include: Radisson Blu, Radisson Red, Radisson, Park Plaza, Park Inn, and Country Inns & Suites); InterContinental Hotels Group (brands include: Crowne Plaza, Kimpton, Hotel Indigo, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Select, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, and Candlewood Suites); Marriott International (brands include: Renaissance, Marriott, Gaylord, Westin, Sheraton, Fairfield Inn, Courtyard, SpringHill Suites, and Aloft); Wyndham Worldwide (brands include: Wyndham, Ramada, Wingate, Howard Johnson's, Baymont Inn, Days Inn, Super 8, Travelodge, Knights Inn, and Microtel).

If you made a recent credit card or debit card purchase from a hotel using Sabre's SynXis reservations system, and would like to participate in a class action lawsuit regarding this data breach, please submit your information via the form on this webpage: http://www.abingtonlaw.com/Sabre-SynXis-Data-Breach-class...
End
Source:
Email:***@abingtonlaw.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Abington Cole + Ellery News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share