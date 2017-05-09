News By Tag
Asset Holdings Group, Inc. Offering Business Brokerage and Commercial Real Estate Services
A Palm Beach Florida Commercial Investment Firm Expanding Services
Located in Palm Beach, Florida the company hopes to become a leader in business brokerage and commercial real estate throughout South Florida and continue to expand services worldwide online.
Due to extensive changes in the business and commercial real estate environments including a massive shift in the retail sector and consumer behavior as more people shop online, Asset Holdings Group, Inc. prepares clients for the challenges ahead in the business and commercial landscapes.
As the Baby Boom Generation continues to head into retirement at a rate of nearly 10,000 per day in the United States alone, considerable shifts are now underway in business. While many Baby Boomers seek to sell their businesses to the next generation, many others are re-entering the workforce by buying and owning their own small enterprises. Asset Holdings Group, Inc. seeks to provide both buyers and sellers of businesses with superb services to make sound longterm business decisions to propel them into the future.
The Asset Holdings Group, Inc. is the parent company of online business brokerage websites including http://www.businessauctionsonline.com where users can create business listings directly themselves online.
