 
News By Tag
* Commercial Real Estate
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
9876543

Asset Holdings Group, Inc. Offering Business Brokerage and Commercial Real Estate Services

A Palm Beach Florida Commercial Investment Firm Expanding Services
 
PALM BEACH, Fla. - May 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Asset Holdings Group, Inc. has expanded their services to include business sales, mergers and acquisitions, and commercial real estate.

Located in Palm Beach, Florida the company hopes to become a leader in business brokerage and commercial real estate throughout South Florida and continue to expand services worldwide online.

Due to extensive changes in the business and commercial real estate environments including a massive shift in the retail sector and consumer behavior as more people shop online, Asset Holdings Group, Inc. prepares clients for the challenges ahead in the business and commercial landscapes.

As the Baby Boom Generation continues to head into retirement at a rate of nearly 10,000 per day in the United States alone, considerable shifts are now underway in business.  While many Baby Boomers seek to sell their businesses to the next generation, many others are re-entering the workforce by buying and owning their own small enterprises.  Asset Holdings Group, Inc. seeks to provide both buyers and sellers of businesses with superb services to make sound longterm business decisions to propel them into the future.

The Asset Holdings Group, Inc. is the parent company of online business brokerage websites including http://www.businessauctionsonline.com where users can create business listings directly themselves online.

Media Contact
Douglas J. Phillips II
5619728793
***@assetholdingsgroup.com
End
Source:
Email:***@assetholdingsgroup.com Email Verified
Tags:Commercial Real Estate
Industry:Business
Location:Florida - United States
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: May 09, 2017
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share