Industry News





May 2017
May 2017
9876543


This Summer: For Those who Love to Wander and to Write

New Wanderess Literary Tour & Writers' Workshop Launches in the Mediterranean
 
 
May 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Head to Croatia this summer to live the life of a wanderer or wanderess and create your own story in the process.  For a few select weeks this summer, a maximum of six passengers (per week) are invited to spend seven days with Roman Payne, the author of "The Wanderess (http://www.wanderess.com/)," exploring the Aegean Sea aboard the luxury sailing yacht, "Gold One."

Fans of "The Wanderess" will enjoy literary discussions with its author, while writers of all levels will receive expert guidance to help them advance on their own manuscripts.  "It is a sailing adventure meant to inspire and set your creativity free," says Payne, "and by the end of the week, I will make sure you are on your way towards finishing your novel!"

His novel, "The Wanderess," is highly-praised for its exceptional literary quality.  It has influenced everything from pop music in America, to film in England, to Bollywood and Fashion Week in India.  Payne's poetry is considered first-class and has inspired thousands (people around the world even tattoo his words on their bodies!)

The Roman Payne literary cruise dispatches from the Croatian city of Split, and offers some of the best sailing in the world (Croatia is home to over 1,000 islands!).  Passengers also visit Italy on the tour.

       For those who love wining and dining in addition to literature, Wanderess Tours offer something doubly-delightful: the best quality natural foods and exotic delicacies (truffles, saffron, gourmet cheeses), together with the inexpensive cost of buying direct from the farmer at the village market.  Each port city that you stop at, the Gold One drops anchor and you'll have the pleasure of exploring city sights, shopping, and buying the freshest ingredients for your daily meals which you may prepare yourself on board in the yacht's gourmet kitchen.  If spectacular wines help your creativity and inspiration, you are in luck: Croatia, the birthplace of Zinfandel, has some of the best wines on earth.  Sample some aboard to add festivity to your literary adventure.

Other activities besides the literary discussions and writers' workshops include sunbathing, swimming, and kite surfing.  There are double cabins available.  The cost is 1,300€ per person. To book a week's Wanderess Tour, please send an email to contact@wanderess.com.

Tours are organized in part by Travel Writers' Network.
Source:Wanderess Tours
Email:***@wanderess.com Email Verified
