This Summer: For Those who Love to Wander and to Write
New Wanderess Literary Tour & Writers' Workshop Launches in the Mediterranean
Fans of "The Wanderess" will enjoy literary discussions with its author, while writers of all levels will receive expert guidance to help them advance on their own manuscripts. "It is a sailing adventure meant to inspire and set your creativity free," says Payne, "and by the end of the week, I will make sure you are on your way towards finishing your novel!"
His novel, "The Wanderess," is highly-praised for its exceptional literary quality. It has influenced everything from pop music in America, to film in England, to Bollywood and Fashion Week in India. Payne's poetry is considered first-class and has inspired thousands (people around the world even tattoo his words on their bodies!)
The Roman Payne literary cruise dispatches from the Croatian city of Split, and offers some of the best sailing in the world (Croatia is home to over 1,000 islands!). Passengers also visit Italy on the tour.
For those who love wining and dining in addition to literature, Wanderess Tours offer something doubly-delightful:
Other activities besides the literary discussions and writers' workshops include sunbathing, swimming, and kite surfing. There are double cabins available. The cost is 1,300€ per person. To book a week's Wanderess Tour, please send an email to contact@wanderess.com.
Tours are organized in part by Travel Writers' Network.
