Final Homes Remain in Kingsburg!
Join us this weekend for a special summer kick-off and have a BALL! Visit our open house Saturday and Sunday at Viking Pointe, off Kamm & Mendocino, and take home a complimentary beach ball, while supplies last.
"This is such a wonderful community and it's almost entirely filled with great families," said Susan Wilke, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Lennar Central Valley. "We are down to the last few homes but still have a variety of floorplans available, including Lennar's Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home®."
Viking Pointe is Lennar's first community in Kingsburg. Prospective buyers are encouraged to call (559) 994-6567 to get started on their path to homeownerships and make an appointment with our New Home Consultant.
Viking Pointe offers three distinctive floorplans, the Lexington, Radcliffe X and Versatillion, one of Lennar's Next Gen® homes, from the popular Cambridge Collection. Each of these comes with functional designs and high-tech, energy-efficient features through the Everything's Included® program. Home sizes range from approximately 2,000 to 2,257 square feet with up to four bedrooms, three bathrooms and three-bay garages. Prices start in the low $300,000s.
The Versatillion is a Next Gen® floorplan. This unique home was designed to accommodate multigenerational and dual living situations by providing an attached private suite with its own separate entrance, living room, bedroom, bathroom, kitchenette and laundry area. A door within the suite provides access to the main home in a way that allows for as much connection to or privacy from the main home as is desired. The Versatillion (https://www.lennar.com/
To take advantage of this final opportunity to own in a prestigious Kingsburg location, get pre-qualified today! To learn more about these high-tech, energy-efficient homes and to make an appointment with our New Home Consultant, call us at (559) 994-6567.
For more information on new homes in the Fresno area, visit www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders and proudly remains steadfast in their commitment toward quality, value and integrity. Lennar has a longstanding history of building exceptional homes in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
Valerie Sheets
9492830202
valerie.sheets@
