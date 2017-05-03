News By Tag
World Bicycle Relief Expands Global Fundraising to Australia
As a fully registered non-profit organization, the Australian fundraising office will focus on tapping into Australia's strong culture of cycling and charitable giving
World Bicycle Relief is a global non-profit that designs and delivers high quality bicycles to students, health care workers and entrepreneurs in rural developing countries. In these areas, where the terrain is challenging and there are very few transportation options, distance is a barrier that prevents children from attending school, patients from receiving health care and entrepreneurs from accessing markets.
A reliable bicycle can change all of that. Compared to walking, bicycles are able to reduce commute times by up to 75%. With the time saved by riding a bike, people are able to accomplish much more and dramatically improve their lives.
Several key factors lead World Bicycle Relief to establish its Australian office and extend its global fundraising beyond the US, UK, Canada and Germany.
· Australia has a culture in which businesses, agencies and individuals support organizations through charitable giving. In 2016, it was estimated that 80% of Australians supported a non-profit.
· Australia has a giving culture that includes a strong presence of peer-to-peer fundraising. With a proven track record of peer-to-peer fundraisers who have raised millions of dollars for World Bicycle Relief, the organization sees opportunities for this network to grow globally with its new presence in Australia.
· Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programs are growing in Australia and World Bicycle Relief is uniquely situated to bring a value-added message to Australian based corporations in regards to mobility in rural developing regions of the world.
· World Bicycle Relief sees potential in tapping into the strong cycling culture in Australia and is confident that its message of bicycle mobility will resonate with Australian cyclists.
World Bicycle Relief will build on an existing network and foundation of support in Australia - from triathlete Mirinda Carfrae, a multiple time IRONMAN World Champion and World Bicycle Relief ambassador, to schools in Sydney that have raised funds so students in Africa could get to school, plus a group of supporters who pedaled the perimeter of Australia to raise funds for World Bicycle Relief.
"We are excited to take our existing support in Australia and provide a more formal structure to their generosity,"
Since 2005, World Bicycle Relief has delivered over 340,000 bicycles and trained over 1,600 bicycle mechanics- changing over 1.7 million lives. Building upon a strong, global fundraising network and engaging with new potential supporters in Australia, World Bicycle Relief envisions mobilizing millions more through the Power of Bicycles©.
Learn more about World Bicycle Relief in Australia here: http://worldbicyclerelief.org/
About World Bicycle Relief:
Founded in 2005, World Bicycle Relief mobilizes people through The Power of Bicycles®. World Bicycle Relief accomplishes its mission by distributing specially designed, high quality bicycles through philanthropic and social enterprise programs. These purpose designed bicycles are built to withstand the challenging terrain and conditions in rural, developing areas. Entrepreneurs use the bicycles to increase productivity and profits. Students attend class more regularly and improve their academic performances. And, health care workers visit more patients in less time, providing better, more consistent care. World Bicycle Relief also promotes local economies and long-term sustainability by assembling bicycles locally and training field mechanics to service the bicycles. To date, World Bicycle Relief has delivered over 340,000 bicycles and trained over 1,600 field mechanics in Africa, Southeast Asia and South America. World Bicycle Relief is a registered nonprofit in the USA, Canada, U.K., Germany and Australia, and has assembly facilities in Kenya, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Malawi and Angola.
For more information, please visit: http://worldbicyclerelief.org
