Annual Goodwill Golf Classic raises more than $20,000 for local programs and services
"We couldn't have been this successful without the amazing support of our sponsors, players and volunteers who invested in making this year's golf event the best yet," said Susan Hegarty, Community Relations Coordinator for Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida, Inc.
Goodwill's annual Partners in Opportunity supporters included GCG Construction, Lee Designs, Publix Charities, and Security Specialist of Florida. Butch Borchert, owner of Security Specialist, was presented with a Bravo Award for his annual involvement. Dozens of Hole Sponsors were represented at the tee boxes and the Florida Sled Hockey Association operated the Fuzzy Dice game at Hole 9. Unfortunately, no one won the Hole-in-One contest to win a trip to play golf at Pebble Beach.
With a score of 53, first place was awarded to the team of Eric Strom, Matt Fredrickson, Pat Beste, and Carson Burton. Just one stroke behind, coming in at second place were Andy, Gary and John Bryant, along with Mike Stevens. Third Place honors went to Gary Faulkenbury, Eddie Davis, Ronald Kitchton and Trent Little with a score of 58.
Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that serves people with disabilities and disadvantages by offering life-changing opportunities to achieve independence. In 2016, Goodwill provided vocational and social services to more than 30,000 Southwest Floridians in Charlotte, Lee, Collier, Hendry, and Glades counties, through programs and services such as Goodwill Job-Link centers, the Goodwill L.I.F.E. Academy charter school, and Pathways to Opportunities for adults with disabilities.
Goodwill is proud of its platinum rating on Guidestar; 89 cents of every dollar goes toward its programs and services in Southwest Florida.
For more information about Goodwill, please call (239) 995-2106, ext. 2213 or visit www.goodwillswfl.org.
