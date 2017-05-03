 
News By Tag
* Charity Golf
* River Hall
* Goodwill
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Fort Myers
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
9876543

Annual Goodwill Golf Classic raises more than $20,000 for local programs and services

 
 
First Place Golfers were Eric Strom,Matt Fredrickson,Pat Beste and Carson Burton
First Place Golfers were Eric Strom,Matt Fredrickson,Pat Beste and Carson Burton
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Charity Golf
River Hall
Goodwill

Industry:
Non-profit

Location:
Fort Myers - Florida - US

FORT MYERS, Fla. - May 9, 2017 - PRLog -- The 7th Annual Goodwill Golf Classic raised more than $20,000 to benefit programs and services for people with disabilities and disadvantages in Southwest Florida. The tournament, held May 6 at River Hall Country Club in Alva, included a 4-person scramble, contests and thousands of dollars in prizes.

"We couldn't have been this successful without the amazing support of our sponsors, players and volunteers who invested in making this year's golf event the best yet," said Susan Hegarty, Community Relations Coordinator for Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida, Inc.

Goodwill's annual Partners in Opportunity supporters included GCG Construction, Lee Designs, Publix Charities, and Security Specialist of Florida. Butch Borchert, owner of Security Specialist, was presented with a Bravo Award for his annual involvement. Dozens of Hole Sponsors were represented at the tee boxes and the Florida Sled Hockey Association operated the Fuzzy Dice game at Hole 9. Unfortunately, no one won the Hole-in-One contest to win a trip to play golf at Pebble Beach.

With a score of 53, first place was awarded to the team of Eric Strom, Matt Fredrickson, Pat Beste, and Carson Burton. Just one stroke behind, coming in at second place were Andy, Gary and John Bryant, along with Mike Stevens. Third Place honors went to Gary Faulkenbury, Eddie Davis, Ronald Kitchton and Trent Little with a score of 58.

Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that serves people with disabilities and disadvantages by offering life-changing opportunities to achieve independence.  In 2016, Goodwill provided vocational and social services to more than 30,000 Southwest Floridians in Charlotte, Lee, Collier, Hendry, and Glades counties, through programs and services such as Goodwill Job-Link centers, the Goodwill L.I.F.E. Academy charter school, and Pathways to Opportunities for adults with disabilities.

Goodwill is proud of its platinum rating on Guidestar; 89 cents of every dollar goes toward its programs and services in Southwest Florida.

For more information about Goodwill, please call (239) 995-2106, ext. 2213 or visit www.goodwillswfl.org.
End
Source:Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida
Email:***@goodwillswfl.org Email Verified
Phone:239.995.2106
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida, Inc. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share