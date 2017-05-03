 
News By Tag
* Birds
* Bird Feeder
* Family
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Environment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Cumming
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
9876543

Chillax Brings all the Birds to your Yard

 
 
bird feeder
bird feeder
CUMMING, Ga. - May 9, 2017 - PRLog -- With the season in full bloom, it's the perfect time to order a Chillax Premium Birdfeeder. This see-through feeder makes an amazing gift for Mother's Day. It's an ideal product for all bird lovers! This birdfeeder is perfect for small birds, especially Finches and Cardinals. Bring nature to your front door with the included, bird caller. Taking care of your bird feeder is easy. You don't even have to worry about the clean-up. It includes a removable tray, so there is no need to remove the whole feeder from the window to clean and refill. Get your yard prepared for the ultimate bird-watching experience by adding flowers and shrubs; doing this will entice even more birds, such as, Hummingbirds. Learn the habits of the birds that you're interested in viewing. Document your bird-watching journey by taking photos of the visiting birds & putting them in a journal.

Order yours today- it's for the birds! : www.amazon.com/dp/B01BBJXNZ2

Media Contact
Company Name: Alif Investment
Contact Person: Chillax Brand
Email: asif@alif-usa.com
Phone: 404-717-7700
Country: United States
Website: www.chillax-brand.com
End
Source:Alif Investment
Email:***@gmail.com
Phone:4047177700
Tags:Birds, Bird Feeder, Family
Industry:Environment
Location:Cumming - Georgia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Alif Investment Inc News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share