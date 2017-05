Helen Cope is the new girl in town

Looking for a Marketing Agency in Portsmouth? Portsmouth based marketing professional Helen Cope opens for business.

Helen Cope Marketing Consultant

Portsmouth - Hampshire - England

Helen Cope

***@helencope.com

-- In 2012 Helen founded Portsmouth marketing agency Create Click. Since 2015 she has consulted for ambitious brands across diverse sectors; providing support in creating and communicating compelling offerings to their target audiences.Helen Cope has the commercial edge only obtained through running your own company. She expertly supports a company's commercial requirements from a strong marketing perspective. Here she describes her unique approach:I ensure every marketing campaign is tackled with a strategic approach. I achieve this by ensuring I cut through the clutter, remain relevant and deliver results. Having worked with many different industries it's imperative to understand a brand's marketplace, their target audiences and the marketing channels which would work best for them. This could include social media through to email marketing; from press through to web design and even events.Being a hands-on individual, my strategic outlook is only the start. I will implement all aspects of the marketing plan. This ensures content and creativity are implemented across all the relevant marketing channels.So, with over 15 years' experience in online marketing, it would seem one woman alone can revolutionise the way you promote your brand. Helen Cope has a proven record of creating and delivering a marketing strategy that gets the desired results.WB Associates, a reputable, established business agrees:'I was initially looking for a marketing agency in Portsmouth but when I found Helen I was amazed at the services she could offer. She spent time getting to know my company and clients. This allowed her to formulate nurture campaigns to capture new clients in marketing channels we hadn't even considered. Helen is extremely efficient and I would certainly recommend her services to anyone looking for a marketing company in Portsmouth."– Felicity Shepard / CEO WB Associates'I have been lucky to work some great brands during my many years working in the marketing sector. I am very excited to offer my services to local companies in Portsmouth and surrounding areas and look forward to hearing from you soon' – Helen CopeVisit http://www.helencope.com for more details on how she can lead your company to online success.