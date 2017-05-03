News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Ron Harari launches Tova Capital, Inc., Los Angeles-based real estate investment and development co
a Los Angeles based real estate investment and development company.
Tova Capital seeks commercial, value-add investments between $5 million and $25 million in the prime Southern California markets with an emphasis on the Westside, Hollywood, South Bay, Downtown, and Valley regions of Los Angeles.
"Our ability to diligently source and execute on value-add investments sets us apart. Targeting opportunities that are sized below the threshold sought by institutional investors, yet above the means of wealthy individuals will generate superior returns for our investors." said Ron Harari, president and CEO.
Principally, Tova is seeking opportunities to rehabilitate and reposition older industrial and office buildings into creative office, entitle land for higher and better uses, and construct ground-up development. Tova manages all aspects of the development process including acquisition, construction, financing and disposition.
For more information about Tova Capital and it's investment criteria, please visit www.tovacapital.com.
About Ron Harari
Ron Harari is President and Chief Executive officer of Tova Capital and oversees acquisitions, development and corporate strategy of the company. Ron has over 13 years of experience in acquiring, developing and disposing of multiple real estate product types including office, multifamily, single family homes and land. Prior to founding Tova, Ron served as Managing Director of The Luzzatto Company, Inc. ("TLC") from 2009 through 2017 where he oversaw acquisitions, asset management and investor communication functions of the company. Ron remains a principal in various TLC affiliated real estate partnerships. Prior to joining TLC, Ron held positions as a Development Associate at Trammell Crow Company in Los Angeles, co-managed a family home building business based in Houston and worked as an Associate for Los-Angeles based Regent Properties. Ron began his career as a financial analyst at Simmons & Company International, a boutique oil and gas investment bank based in Houston.
Ron holds a Bachelors of Business Administration in Finance from the University of Texas at Austin and a Masters of Business Administration from Harvard Business School.
Contact
Ron Harari
***@tovacapital.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse