May 2017





Operation Food Search Hires New Director of Child Nutrition Programs

Brian Wieher brings more than 20 years of experience to the agency
 
 
Operation Food Search's Brian Wieher
Operation Food Search's Brian Wieher
 
ST. LOUIS - May 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Operation Food Search (OFS), a hunger relief organization that provides food to the area's hungry, recently hired Brian Wieher as Director of Child Nutrition Programs.  In this position, Wieher will manage OFS' summer and after-school meal programs.  He also will work with community partners to increase the number of children from birth to 18 years of age who are connected to nutritious food throughout the year.

Wieher is an award-winning school nutrition specialist with more than 20 years of experience in developing, implementing and managing nutritional and other public health related programs.  These programs include USDA Summer Food Service Program, as well as the Child and Adult Care Food Program.  Child nutrition advocate Wieher has extensive background in project management, public relations, customer service, food service, and nutritional requirements for K-12 schools.

"Brian will make an excellent addition to our team, particularly in regard to his overseeing and managing our upcoming Summer Food Service Program," said Operation Food Search Executive Director Sunny Schaefer.  "We welcome his insight and experience in spearheading this far-reaching program that will provide nutritious meals for our area's food insecure children."

Founded in 1981, Operation Food Search (OFS) is a hunger relief organization that provides food and nutrition education.  With a strategic focus aimed at ending childhood hunger, OFS empowers families with a range of programs and services proven to reduce food insecurity and increase access to healthy and affordable food.

OFS helps feed more than 200,000 individuals on a monthly basis – one-third of which are children – through a network of 330 community partners in 31 Missouri and Illinois counties.  Operation Food Search is located at 1644 Lotsie Blvd.  For more information, call (314) 726-5355 or visit http://www.OperationFoodSearch.org.

Contact
Sunny Schaefer
***@operationfoodsearch.org
End
Source:Operation Food Search
Email:***@operationfoodsearch.org
