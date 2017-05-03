Single-Cell Analysis Market Analysis and Demand Forecast to 2022

P&S Market Research2

-- Single-cell analysis refers to the study of individual cells which are isolated from tissues in multi-cellular organisms. The main purpose of using this technology is to measure and analyze cellular heterogeneity. Single cell analysis enable to unlock the mystery in gene expression profiles between individual cells. Currently, these technqniues are commonly used in research applications such as in cancer research, immunological research, neurological research, and stem cells research to help in diagnostics. These research is being done at academic & research institutes, biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies, and cell banks and IVF centers.https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/single-cell-analysis-marketAmong the different type of single-cell analysis consumable products, the reagents segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Among the different type of technique, the next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. And among the various end users, the hospitals and diagnostic laboratories segment accounted for the largest share in the global market in 2015.Some of the key companies operating in the global single-cell analysis market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Illumina, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Merck KGaA, Nanostring technologies, Agilent Technologies, Fluidigm Corporation.