 
News By Tag
* KX 93.5
* Well Hung Heart
* Hybrid Studios
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Santa Ana
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
9876543

Hybrid Studios Donates to KX 93.5 Fundraiser Drive

OC Studio makes pledge during "Wake & Bake" with Well Hung Heart
 
 
KX 93.5 FM
KX 93.5 FM
SANTA ANA, Calif. - May 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Friends of Hybrid Studios, Well Hung Heart, took over Laguna Beach radio station KX 93.5 on April 27th to raise money for the independent station. Husband and wife rockers, Robin Davey and Greta Valenti, hosted the takeover in support of local music and KX 93.5, and Hybrid Studio manager Mike Miller was able to call in and pledge $500 on behalf of the studio.

"Well Hung Heart and Grow Vision (Robin and Greta's video production company) have been great friends and assets to Hybrid Studios since we opened in 2014" said Miller, "This fundraiser was a great opportunity to show them support, as well as an opportunity to invest in the local music community and KX 93.5; we're glad we could be a small part of it."

KX 93.5 is not corporate media owned and instead relies on the community to keep it alive via donations. Interested parties can donate funds via the station's website at https://www.kx935.com/donate/ or through upcoming fundraisers (see site for details).

About Hybrid Studios

Hybrid Studios is a fully integrated multimedia production facility in Orange County, CA. Not only does Hybrid feature a state-of-the-art analog & digital recording studio; it also boasts a massive sound stage, including a pre-lit cyclorama. Equipped with the best gear and an experienced staff, Hybrid provides a variety of products and services to clients across the creative spectrum from recording, mixing and mastering to video and photography.

For more information on Hybrid Studios, please visit http://www.hybridstudiosca.com/.

Contact
Amy Burton
***@hybridstudiosca.com
End
Source:
Email:***@hybridstudiosca.com Email Verified
Tags:KX 93.5, Well Hung Heart, Hybrid Studios
Industry:Music
Location:Santa Ana - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Hybrid Studios PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share