Hybrid Studios Donates to KX 93.5 Fundraiser Drive
OC Studio makes pledge during "Wake & Bake" with Well Hung Heart
"Well Hung Heart and Grow Vision (Robin and Greta's video production company) have been great friends and assets to Hybrid Studios since we opened in 2014" said Miller, "This fundraiser was a great opportunity to show them support, as well as an opportunity to invest in the local music community and KX 93.5; we're glad we could be a small part of it."
KX 93.5 is not corporate media owned and instead relies on the community to keep it alive via donations. Interested parties can donate funds via the station's website at https://www.kx935.com/
About Hybrid Studios
Hybrid Studios is a fully integrated multimedia production facility in Orange County, CA. Not only does Hybrid feature a state-of-the-
For more information on Hybrid Studios, please visit http://www.hybridstudiosca.com/
