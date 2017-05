Hybrid Studios Donates to KX 93.5 Fundraiser Drive

OC Studio makes pledge during "Wake & Bake" with Well Hung Heart

-- Friends of Hybrid Studios, Well Hung Heart, took over Laguna Beach radio station KX 93.5 on April 27to raise money for the independent station. Husband and wife rockers, Robin Davey and Greta Valenti, hosted the takeover in support of local music and KX 93.5, and Hybrid Studio manager Mike Miller was able to call in and pledge $500 on behalf of the studio."Well Hung Heart and Grow Vision (Robin and Greta's video production company) have been great friends and assets to Hybrid Studios since we opened in 2014" said Miller, "This fundraiser was a great opportunity to show them support, as well as an opportunity to invest in the local music community and KX 93.5; we're glad we could be a small part of it."KX 93.5 is not corporate media owned and instead relies on the community to keep it alive via donations. Interested parties can donate funds via the station's website at https://www.kx935.com/donate/ or through upcoming fundraisers (see site for details).Hybrid Studios is a fully integrated multimedia production facility in Orange County, CA. Not only does Hybrid feature a state-of-the-art analog & digital recording studio; it also boasts a massive sound stage, including a pre-lit cyclorama. Equipped with the best gear and an experienced staff, Hybrid provides a variety of products and services to clients across the creative spectrum from recording, mixing and mastering to video and photography.For more information on Hybrid Studios, please visit http://www.hybridstudiosca.com/