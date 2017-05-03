News By Tag
Ace Home Offer Launches New Website For Tampa, FL Home Sellers
Ace Home Offer reveals new website designed to aid Tampa area owners get fast offers for their homes
Founder and CEO of the company Raphael Vargas says "we are very pleased with our new UX friendly design which will expedite help for those asking where to find help to "sell my house fast in Tampa," and empower them with more options to exit homes they no longer want or can afford."
The real estate investment company's site enables Florida house sellers to request an immediate offer from a qualified home buyer. They are now able to receive an as-is cash offer in as few as seven minutes. All with no real estate agent commissions, no repairs required, and real estate closings possible in as few as five to ten days. Properties are purchased in any condition, and even with non-performing tenant occupants.
AceHomeOffer is currently acquiring properties in Florida in Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, Orange County, and Duval County. The company which also has offices in Washington DC, Baltimore, MD, is headed up in the Tampa region by licensed local expert Nehad Darwish.
The firm's COO, Joe Dillion says "whether facing foreclosure, have inherited a house in FL, have major repairs issues you cannot afford to fix, need to relocate, or just want to see how much your home could sell for today, we encourage you to visit the new site or give us a call."
Find out more about Ace, the process, and check new website redesign online at https://www.acehomeoffer.com/
