"Sounds of Death, Words of Life" Video Just Released

A second video version of the book, Intro to Real Life, by Dave Moyer, has recently been released with a new soundtrack that juxtaposes the sounds of death with words of life.

-- Duccats previously released the iBook version and video ofon the Apple iBooks Store and YouTube, and now there is a second video with a very different feel to it, featuring the moving 2002 David Bowie song, Heathen ©Iso/Columbia.The book and videos present a very accessible photo-based introduction to the Christian worldview. They provide a starting point to the world of Christian apologetics, that is captivating for all ages and musical taste.fills a critical need by reaching the current generation in a way they can easily understand. People everywhere are attached to their nearly five billion mobile devices, so reaching them with entertaining videos and a very easy to read iBook allows them to see the big picture right away. World views can have a significant impact on people's welfare, so sharing a positive perspective can be life changing.Even more so than the book, thevideos are an excellent tool for sharing the Good News with friends and family. The key points are communicated clearly, and it leaves the more detailed explanations and personalization to others. There are references to several excellent sources at the end of the videos, for those wanting to dig deeper into many related areas.The new Intro to Real Life video is available now on YouTube at the link below.The Intro to Real Life site can be found at the link below.http://introtoreallife.com