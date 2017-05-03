 
News By Tag
* Worldview
* Christianity
* Apologetics
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Religion
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Kirkland
  Washington
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
9876543

"Sounds of Death, Words of Life" Video Just Released

A second video version of the book, Intro to Real Life, by Dave Moyer, has recently been released with a new soundtrack that juxtaposes the sounds of death with words of life.
 
 
Intro to Real Life
Intro to Real Life
KIRKLAND, Wash. - May 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Duccats previously released the iBook version and video of Intro to Real Life on the Apple iBooks Store and YouTube, and now there is a second video with a very different feel to it, featuring the moving 2002 David Bowie song, Heathen ©Iso/Columbia.

The book and videos present a very accessible photo-based introduction to the Christian worldview. They provide a starting point to the world of Christian apologetics, that is captivating for all ages and musical taste.

Intro to Real Life fills a critical need by reaching the current generation in a way they can easily understand. People everywhere are attached to their nearly five billion mobile devices, so reaching them with entertaining videos and a very easy to read iBook allows them to see the big picture right away. World views can have a significant impact on people's welfare, so sharing a positive perspective can be life changing.

Even more so than the book, the Intro to Real Life videos are an excellent tool for sharing the Good News with friends and family. The key points are communicated clearly, and it leaves the more detailed explanations and personalization to others. There are references to several excellent sources at the end of the videos, for those wanting to dig deeper into many related areas.

The new Intro to Real Life video is available now on YouTube at the link below.

https://youtu.be/yYmDIYtWeow



The Intro to Real Life site can be found at the link below.

http://introtoreallife.com

Contact
Dave Moyer
***@duccats.com
End
Source:
Email:***@duccats.com Email Verified
Tags:Worldview, Christianity, Apologetics
Industry:Religion
Location:Kirkland - Washington - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Duccats News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share