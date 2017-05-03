 
May Ends with a BANG Thanks to Memorial Day Weekend Celebration at Georgia's Lanier Islands

Southern Lakeside Destination Pulls Out All of the Stops with Live Concerts, Volleyball Tournament, Kids Activities, Fireworks and More May 26-29
 
 
Fireworks will Light Up the Skies Over Lake Lanier Three Nights in a Row
Fireworks will Light Up the Skies Over Lake Lanier Three Nights in a Row
 
BUFORD, Ga. - May 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Representing the last weekend in May and the unofficial start to Summer (which doesn't OFFICIALLY begin until the summer solstice on June 21), Memorial Day Weekend at Lanier Islands is a popular tradition for countless Atlanta families. This year will prove no different thanks to the allure of a half-mile stretch of white sandy beach and more than a dozen rides, slides and attractions inside the lakeside resort's boardwalk, waterpark and entertainment district – LanierWorld, paired with a jam-packed calendar of events in celebration of Memorial Day Weekend 2017. Illuminating the night sky three nights in a row that holiday weekend – fireworks over Lake Lanier.

"There's something truly magical about fireworks over the lake," said Bucky Perry, Director of Operations for Lanier Islands. "I can think of no better way to kick off the summer season than with a day spent lying on the beach, running up the stairs and speeding down waterslides, dining on fresh grilled burgers or slices of pizza, listening to a live open-air concert, and then grabbing a seat in the sand to gaze up at a spectacular fireworks display. That's how lasting memories are made. I think I speak for everyone here at the Islands when I say we truly love being a part of happy memories for so many couples and families throughout Atlanta and beyond. We invite them to come celebrate Memorial Day Weekend at 'Your Islands.'"

The Memorial Day Weekend lineup at Lanier Islands includes:

Friday, May 26:

10am-9pm   Beach, Boardwalk and Waterpark at LanierWorld are Open

3-7pm   Low Country Boil at Sunset Cove Restaurant

Saturday, May 27:

10am-10pm  Beach, Boardwalk and Waterpark at LanierWorld are Open Featuring Live Remote with Rock 100.5 FM

4pm  Summer Movie Series on the 5-story high Spectacular Screen over Big Beach featuring Despicable Me

4-5:45pm  Live Performance by Klaus' Band Camp on the Sunset Cove Stage

4-8pm   Street Performers – Hula Hooper, Balloon Artist, Face Painter, Juggler – Stroll Through Sunset Cove

7:45-9pm  Live Performance by Street Fighting Band (Rolling Stones Tribute Band) on the Sunset Cove Stage

10:30pm   Fireworks Display over Lake Lanier

Sunday, May 28:

10am-10pm   Beach, Boardwalk and Waterpark at LanierWorld are Open

9am-5pm   Beach Volleyball Tournament at Sunset Cove

4pm   Summer Movie Series on the 5-story high Spectacular Screen over Big Beach featuring Despicable Me

7-11pm  Live Performance by Jessie Albright and Foster Blues on the Sunset Cove Stage

10:30pm  Fireworks Display over Lake Lanier

Monday, May 29:

Happy Memorial Day!

10am-10pm   Beach, Boardwalk and Waterpark at LanierWorld are Open

3-6pm  Live Performance by John Amoroso on the Sunset Cove Stage

10:30pm  Fireworks Display over Lake Lanier

Perry adds, "Between the beach, lake and waterpark, we often have guests who want to spend the entire holiday weekend with us. For those who wish to turn their day at the lake into a stay at the lake, Lanier Islands offers a number of excellent accommodation packages that can incorporate overnight accommodations, breakfast buffet, tickets to LanierWorld and more for one low price. And for those who live close by, but still want to be part of the LanierWorld scene all weekend long, our Summer Adventure Season Pass proves an excellent investment. If they purchase a pass and come Friday, Saturday and Sunday of Memorial Day Weekend, it's paid for by day three, which means they can come back for Memorial Day and the rest of summer for FREE!"

To learn more about Lanier Islands' Accommodation Packages, LanierWorld, Summer Adventure Season Passes, Memorial Day Weekend and other events at Lanier Islands, please visit www.lanierislands.com.

About Lanier Islands: Nestled less than 45 miles from downtown Atlanta on the southern-most shoreline of Lake Lanier at the foothills of the scenic Blue Ridge Mountains lies the truly distinctive Lanier Islands. Quickly growing in size, scope, and reputation as one of the Southeast's leading lakeside retreats, the Islands is proud to have been designated a member of the highly esteemed Southern Living Hotel Collection. As the resort's crown jewel, Lake Lanier is one of the United States' most popular man-made lakes, encompassing 38,000 surface acres and 690 miles of shoreline in Northeast Georgia. Legacy Lodge, Villas, and LakeHouses enhance the park's broad assortment of accommodation choices and meeting sites – making it the ideal choice for corporate meetings and company retreats. Popular excursions like the beach-and-boardwalk-themed LanierWorld, Lake Lanier Canopy Tours, horseback riding at the Equestrian Center, and boat rentals from Harbor Landing make the islands a terrific choice for families vacationing or "staycationing" in the South. Tranquility – the Spa and the picturesque 18-hole Lanier Islands Legacy Golf Course are major draws for visitors looking to relax or play, and with more than 20 wedding venues to choose from, the Islands is rapidly gaining favor with brides- and grooms-to-be as a highly sought-after Destination Wedding site. Lanier Islands is steadily securing a solid standing for their unique vision of the future of this luxury retreat, their unswerving dedication to the comfort and enjoyment of their guests, and their signature brand of Southern Hospitality. For more information, visit www.lanierislands.com.

Kasie Bolling - Content Specialist
Out of Her Mind, LLC
***@outofhermindfreelance.com
