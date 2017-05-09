Innisbrook Charity Golf Tournament with a Twist!

Contact

Indo American Foundation of Tampa Bay

Devan Patel

***@iaftb.org Indo American Foundation of Tampa BayDevan Patel

End

-- IAFTB Press Release Media Contact:Devan Patelinfo@iaftb.orgwww.iaftb.orgTampa Bay, Florida – Tuesday, May 9, 2017The Indo American Foundation of Tampa Bay (IAFTB) is an established non-profit organization to promote educational, cultural, networking and volunteering activities to our local community. The Foundation has announced final details today for its Annual Charity Golf Tournament to be held on Saturday, May 13th, at the famous Copperhead Golf Course located at Innisbrook Golf Resort in Palm Harbor, Florida."The scramble golf tournament is unique and a lot of fun. We are proud to host this amazing event that will leave you astounded", said Kal Patel, the President and Co-Founder of the Foundation. The Tournament will have many fun notables including beer, scotch, cigar and ethnic food tasting's right on the course. Additionally like most golf tournaments, we will have a closest to the pin contest, long drive contest, putting contest, raffle contents, stellar prizes, and awards ceremony all with a fun little twist". The Tournament is sold out and expecting over 144 golfers. We already have commitments from many great local companies such as TrXade Group Inc., Freedom Health, MedeNet Inc., IceCOLD, Accutel Total Solutions, Southern Glazers, Novo Pharm, Serenity Dental, Trinity Psychiatry Associates and ZenNutrients. "We are extremely thankful for having two Diamond Level Title Sponsors this year; White Aluminum & Windows and BreakThru Beverage of Florida, which are two local amazing companies that have graciously supported an excellent cause".The foundation still welcomes any and all businesses to donate and sponsor the event. The golf tournament is the foundation's largest fundraiser. "We are super excited about this fundraiser, because it is the catalyst event to help raise funds. This year we are working with A Kid's Place in Brandon, Florida, a local nonprofit 501(3)(c) that helps fostered and abused children. A Kid's Place is a 60-bed residential home that has touched the lives of over 1200 children requiring foster care. We are super proud to partner with them and provide financial support and volunteer help" said Devan Patel Co-Founder of the Foundation.The Indo American Foundation of Tampa Bay's mission is to create an innovative, inclusive and integrative cultural society to enhance our heritage and promote awareness to others. We strongly believe that we must nurture the current and upcoming generations with strong cultural values so they will thrive and continue to become successful leaders and volunteers in today's society.A breakfast and an appetizing lunch will also be served at the tournament. For more information about the tournament, including donation opportunities can be found on the foundation's website at www.iaftb.org.Empowering Culture. Enhancing Lives.For more info visit