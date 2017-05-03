News By Tag
Success at ISA Expo - Light Shed on Tekra's Backlit Offering
Tekra seemed to be a natural fit for this message with their inkjet lines prominently displayed, featuring their backlit products, printed in multiple formats. "We had tremendous success at this show. What we are asked for the most were our backlit films for all areas of Inkjet," states Rebecca Fuhrman, Digital Market Development Manager for Tekra. "What seemed to be a trending theme when talking with people were the Latex presses. A good majority of the customers we spoke with either had a latex inkjet press or were looking to purchase one, and our JetView™ Latex Backlit films were on display," continues Fuhrman.
The Sign Expo explored many avenues of illuminated signage, from films, to LEDs, display boxes and presses. This was a common theme in many areas as one walked the show floor. The show will be expanding floor space in Orlando next year in an effort to accommodate the many exhibitors on the wait list this year. "This was a successful first event with ISA, and the expanding space and attention this marketing and association is getting is encouraging. We are excited to participate again in 2018," states Fuhrman.
ISA International Sign Expo 2018 will be March 21-24 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL. Registration will open in fall 2017.
