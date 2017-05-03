Success at ISA Expo - Light Shed on Tekra's Backlit Offering

ISA Show

Rebecca Fuhrman

Rebecca Fuhrman

-- ISA was a success this year with record numbers and a sold-out show that was over 210,000 sqft. This show had heavy emphasis on backlit and front lit signage, making Tekra's inkjet lines a natural fit. The print segment of the show was dominated by the inkjet space and featured key players like HP, Mimaki, Roland, and EFI. Everything from Latex to UV to Solvent and the thermoform inkjet was being demonstrated and sent home the message that Inkjet offers nothing but opportunities in the sign market.Tekra seemed to be a natural fit for this message with their inkjet lines prominently displayed, featuring their backlit products, printed in multiple formats. "We had tremendous success at this show. What we are asked for the most were our backlit films for all areas of Inkjet," states Rebecca Fuhrman, Digital Market Development Manager for Tekra. "What seemed to be a trending theme when talking with people were the Latex presses. A good majority of the customers we spoke with either had a latex inkjet press or were looking to purchase one, and our JetView™ Latex Backlit films were on display," continues Fuhrman.The Sign Expo explored many avenues of illuminated signage, from films, to LEDs, display boxes and presses. This was a common theme in many areas as one walked the show floor. The show will be expanding floor space in Orlando next year in an effort to accommodate the many exhibitors on the wait list this year. "This was a successful first event with ISA, and the expanding space and attention this marketing and association is getting is encouraging. We are excited to participate again in 2018," states Fuhrman.ISA International Sign Expo 2018 will be March 21-24 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL. Registration will open in fall 2017.