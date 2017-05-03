Silvia Olari Is Releasing Her Spectra Music Group Debut Single "Lost In Yourself" On June 2, 2017

Silvia Olari is releasing her Spectra Music Group debut single "Lost In Yourself" on Friday June 2, 2017. Now available for pre-order worldwide, reserve your copy today!

-- Silvia Olari is releasing her Spectra Music Group debut single "Lost In Yourself" on Friday June 2, 2017. Now available for pre-order worldwide, reserve your copy today!Signed to the Spectra Music Group in April 2017, Silvia's first international production is to be released in autumn 2017. Produced and Recorded by Björn "BJ" Johansson (B Angie B, Milton Cortez) at his own studio in Stockholm, Sweden. All songs are written by Björn Johansson and Jim Lindqwister.The early years – "A unique talent that no one should miss"​Born in Parma, Italy, where she started playing piano at the age of 8, Silvia's big break came in 2007 when she participated in the biggest broadcasted nationwide talent show in Italy, "Amici". After that she released 2 albums in Italy. For the first one Silvia received a silver record from the Federation Of The Italian Music Industry.Get the new single "Lost in Yourself" by Silvia Olari on Friday June 2, 2017 on all digital download platforms worldwide.Pre-order "Lost In Yourself" by Silvia Olari on iTunes in the United States here:The official website for Silvia Olari may be found at http://www.silviaolari.comFollow Silvia Olari on Twitter @silviaolari and Instagram @silviaolari .The official website for Spectra Music Group may be found at http://www.spectramusicgroup.comFollow The Spectra Music Group on Twitter @SpectraMusicIncFor more interviews or more information contact