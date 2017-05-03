News By Tag
Brokers at RE/MAX Exclusive Properties, Chicago, Honored for 2016 Sales Success
Broker associates at RE/MAX Exclusive Properties in Chicago recently received special recognition from the RE/MAX Northern Illinois region for their sales achievements in 2016.
RE/MAX recognizes its brokers' annual sales success by awarding membership in honorary clubs, each club representing an important level of productivity. Some brokers are designated as team leaders; their club award level reflects the total sales production of their team, which consists of two or more licensed brokers.
Chairman's Club
RE/MAX associates qualify as Chairman's Club members by generating annual sales achievements that place them among the nation's top real estate professionals. The average productivity of Chairman's Club members in northern Illinois in 2016 was 15 times greater than that of the average National Association of Realtors® (NAR) sales agent. Receiving this award is Kristi Gunther.
Platinum Club
Platinum Club membership goes to a group of exceptional RE/MAX affiliates. The average 2016 sales productivity of a RE/MAX Northern Illinois network Platinum Club affiliate was eight times that of the average NAR sales agent. Earning Platinum Club membership are Mathew Boemmel, Marlene Granacki and Michael Michalak.
100% Club
Members of the 100% Club are RE/MAX affiliates who have reached an outstanding level of sales achievement. In 2016, the sales productivity of RE/MAX Northern Illinois 100% Club members was four times that of the average NAR sales agent. Reaching this laudable level of success are Brian Ban, Karen Breen-Elia, Emily Jeffries and Alexander Tzallas.
Executive Club
Executive Club membership recognizes a group of affiliates whose sales productivity is significantly above the industry norm. Named to Executive Club membership for their 2016 achievements are Brandon Foley, Patricia Jones, Kenneth Levine, Jeanette Nieves, Laura Torres, Rita Vera and Emily Weseman.
RE/MAX has been the leader in the northern Illinois real estate market since 1989 and is continually growing. The RE/MAX Northern Illinois network, with headquarters in Elgin, Ill., consists of more than 2,250 sales associates and 103 independently owned and operated RE/MAX offices that provide a full range of residential and commercial brokerage services. Its mobile real estate app, available for download at www.illinoisproperty.com, provides comprehensive information about residential and commercial property for sale in the region. The northern Illinois network is part of RE/MAX, a global real estate organization with 110,000+ sales associates in 100+ nations.
