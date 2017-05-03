News By Tag
Onslow County Hosts Several Real Estate Auctions Online
There are currently twenty-two properties for auction, with starting bids ranging from $100 to over $50,000. This means there is a property for every budget on GovDeals.com right now.
All auctions are for real property on tax foreclosed properties, and are open for bidding until Friday, May 19, 2017.
Onslow County, who has been posting and selling items on the auction site since 2005, and has sold items in many different categories including, but not limited to, computers, automobiles, and heavy equipment. To date, the County has recouped over $800,000 for their county in surplus sales.
Onslow County will continue to use GovDeals to sell their surplus real property and personal property as it becomes available.
Anyone who wishes to bid on auctions on GovDeals.com must be a registered bidder. New Bidders can complete their free registration at www.govdeals.com/Register.
About GovDeals and Liquidity Services, Inc.
GovDeals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Liquidity Services. Liquidity Services is a global solution provider in the reverse supply chain with the world's largest marketplace for business surplus. We partner with global Fortune 1000 corporations, middle market companies, and government agencies to intelligently transform surplus assets and inventory from a burden into a liquid opportunity that fuels the achievement of strategic goals. Our superior service, unmatched scale, and ability to deliver results enable us to forge trusted, long-term relationships with over 10,000 clients worldwide. With nearly $7 billion in completed transactions, and 3 million buyers in almost 200 countries and territories, we are the proven leader in delivering smart surplus solutions. Let us build a better future for your surplus. Visit us at LiquidityServices.com.
GovDeals Media Contact:
Molly Nations | 334-312-3861 | mnations@govdeals.com
Contact
Laura Jones
***@onslowcountync.gov
