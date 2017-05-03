 
News By Tag
* Seo Company
* Social Media Marketing
* Ppc Management
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Marketing
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Atlanta
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
9876543

AIS Media Wins Award for Social Media Marketing

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Seo Company
* Social Media Marketing
* Ppc Management

Industry:
* Marketing

Location:
* Atlanta - Georgia - US

ATLANTA - May 9, 2017 - PRLog -- AIS Media has won a Merit Award for Social Media Marketing for our work on GoNow Doctors' Facebook page.  The 18th annual Digital Health Awards(SM) competition, which recognizes the world's best digital health resources, selected AIS Media from over 400 entries judged by a panel of experts in digital health media.

"This is a great way to kick off 2017!" said AIS Media's CEO, Thomas Harpointner.

About AIS Media
Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Atlanta, GA, AIS Media is an award-winning digital marketing firm. AIS Media's variety of digital marketing programs help leading companies attract, engage, and convert new customers.

AIS Media's expertise spans from digital strategy, search engine optimization (SEO), pay-per-click (PPC) advertising, social media marketing, and conversion optimization. Clients range from small medical practices to medical practice groups and advertising agencies.

About Digital Health Awards
The Digital Health Awards(SM) program is organized by the Health Information Resource Center(SM) (HIRC), a national clearinghouse for professionals who work in consumer health fields. Other well-known HIRC programs include the annual National Health Information Awards(SM), (healthawards.com) which annually recognizes the nation's best consumer health programs and materials (for non-digital resources), and the annual National Women's Health & Fitness Day® (fitnessday.com/women).

SEO services represent one of a company's best possibilities for driving new traffic and customers, enabling potential customers to find services faster than ever. Research has shown that 89.92% of people click on links of the first Google results page. However, competition for those first-page listings is fierce. On top of that, Google's algorithms are complex and it can be hard for many companies to stay on top the shifting strategies.

If your business is ready to ramp up digital marketing in 2017, contact AIS Media for a complimentary site analysis and to hear more about our award-winning social media marketing (http://aismedia.com/social-media-marketing/), SEO services (http://aismedia.com/seo/), and PPC management (http://aismedia.com/ppc-management/).
End
Source:AIS Media
Email:***@aismedia.com Email Verified
Tags:Seo Company, Social Media Marketing, Ppc Management
Industry:Marketing
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share