News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
AIS Media Wins Award for Social Media Marketing
"This is a great way to kick off 2017!" said AIS Media's CEO, Thomas Harpointner.
About AIS Media
Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Atlanta, GA, AIS Media is an award-winning digital marketing firm. AIS Media's variety of digital marketing programs help leading companies attract, engage, and convert new customers.
AIS Media's expertise spans from digital strategy, search engine optimization (SEO), pay-per-click (PPC) advertising, social media marketing, and conversion optimization. Clients range from small medical practices to medical practice groups and advertising agencies.
About Digital Health Awards
The Digital Health Awards(SM) program is organized by the Health Information Resource Center(SM) (HIRC), a national clearinghouse for professionals who work in consumer health fields. Other well-known HIRC programs include the annual National Health Information Awards(SM), (healthawards.com)
SEO services represent one of a company's best possibilities for driving new traffic and customers, enabling potential customers to find services faster than ever. Research has shown that 89.92% of people click on links of the first Google results page. However, competition for those first-page listings is fierce. On top of that, Google's algorithms are complex and it can be hard for many companies to stay on top the shifting strategies.
If your business is ready to ramp up digital marketing in 2017, contact AIS Media for a complimentary site analysis and to hear more about our award-winning social media marketing (http://aismedia.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse