Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
9876543

Canada's Top Radio Personality Gerry Forbes Launches Chatbot on Facebook

Messenger Digital Assistant Helps DJ Connect With Listeners is a Huge Hit With Fans
 
 
CALGARY, Alberta - May 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Gerry Forbes new chatbot "Gerbot" has attracted thousands of fans and over 100,000 messages. In late April he quietly introduced his Facebook Messenger Chatbot (digital assistant) to his fans on Facebook. He simply posted:

"Meet my new pal GerBot — Click m.me/forbesrocks and say Hi"

For Gerry who already uses Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to connect with listeners, the next frontier of social media is a deliberately intimate one: Gerbot has, a low-level form of artificial intelligence (much like human Gerry) that can be harnessed to send contest & fun updates, fuel Gerry's philanthropic efforts and even test new material.

"Radio is an intimate medium, so using a chatbot to connect with listeners was a logical step to have private conversations with fans." says Forbes. "So when Dean Bracko at nachosbot.com approached me with the idea it was a no brainer. Listeners understand they are conversing with Gerbot, but many leave messages for me that they would prefer not to leave publicly on Facebook or Instagram".

Gerbot isn't Siri by any means, but he is learning everyday and he does have Gerry's personality. Go to m.me/forbesrocks and type "Ger" when you're talking to him to see human Gerry's personality shine.


Fans are loving Gerbot:

"I feel like it's personal," Patrick Noonan said. "It's like chatting with Little Gerry. He has an edge to him like Gerry does on air. I look forward to getting the messages from him and of course winning Free Sh*t can't hurt."

As messaging apps become the preferred form of communication, personalities & businesses need to find ways to engage with their audiences. At 60 years old, Gerry is an early adopter proving once again why he's been on top for nearly 3 decades.

About Gerry Forbes
Gerry Forbes is heard weekday mornings from 5:30 to 10 on CJAY92 FM.
His Sun column appears Thursday and Sunday.

About NachosBot
NachosBot builds chatbots (digital assistants) for pubs and restaurants to help them build relationships with customers and grow their sales. We convert conversations into customers with coupons.Messenger (http://m.me/NachosBot)

Media Contact
Bracko Media
dean@brackomedia.com
End
Source:Gerry Forbes Media
Email:***@brackomedia.com Email Verified
