Nurse SPARKS brings a new era of story sharing to the world!

 
 
BEND, Ore. - May 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Donna Wilk Cardillo said, "Nurses are the heart of healthcare."

In Nurse SPARKS, you will meet nurses who are just that and more. Through candid, dynamic and dramatic stories, they will share their passion for a profession that creates positive change in the world on a daily basis. Nurses change lives, and the nurses who share their story in this book will change yours.

In a Foreword by Lynn Keegan, PhD, RN, AHN-BC, FAAN and Director of Holistic Nursing Consultants, Lynn says, "The 16 nurses featured in this edition of Nurse Sparks represent nurses who have achieved inner strength and wisdom through honing their skills and mind-body-spirit focus to deliver excellent, holistic care. Each of these nurses is uniquely different in their education, their area of practice and their approach, but collectively they share the vision of health and healing to each client, patient, and group with whom they interact."

Every nurse has an event in their career that changes the way they practice nursing. An experience that moves them to tears or ignites their soul. Nurse SPARKS is filled with the stories of some of these nurses from across the nation. Stories that reveal what it feels like to be working in a field that takes all of your heart and soul on a daily basis. A career that sometimes takes one to their knees, sends one home crying, exhausted, and spent of all energy. Or one that uplifts, opens the heart, inspires and illuminates.

These events connect nurses to their inner resilience and touch the lives of so many in enormous ways. Each contributor has a story that forever changed their life in a way that influenced their personal nursing practice and the lives of their patients as well.

In Nurse SPARKS, readers will:

• Hear heartfelt stories from nurses on the frontline of healthcare.

• Be inspired by the generosity and compassion each nurse brings to their job.
• Learn new ways that nurses help their patients.

Compiled by Authentic Messengers and Anita Stewart, RN, edited by Allison Saia, and published by Positive Media Press, Nurse SPARKS will change the way readers look at nurses and healthcare, in general.

The SPARKS programs support authors by coaching them through the process of writing. Stories are published in a safe and supportive community. At the same time, contributing authors are prepared about how their story, and who they are, complements their business—which in turn allows them to be readily known, seen and heard by a broader audience.

To be notified of the book's release, go to https://authenticmessengers.com/

Contact Name: Tami Blodgett

Contact Phone: 541-668-7526

Contact E-mail: team@positivemediapress.com

Contact
Tami Blodgett
***@positivemediaventures.com
Source:Positive Media Press
Email:***@positivemediaventures.com Email Verified
