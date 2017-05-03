News By Tag
ABI Brokers $2.2M Apartment Sale in Phoenix's 32nd Street Corridor
"Fairmount Villa is located in the heart of the 32nd Street Redevelopment Corridor," states Patrick Burch, Vice President, who along with John Klocek, Vice President, were the lead brokers in representing the Buyer in this transaction. "The buying entity, Fairmount 31, LLC, is comprised of market players who have a long and successful history of rehabbing and repositioning assets all over the Phoenix MSA, particularly in the Biltmore and surrounding corridors. The 32nd Street Corridor area has witnessed a tremendous increase in redevelopment, spearheaded by De Rito Partner's Arcadia Fiesta Retail project, as well as, multiple multifamily/
The Buyer, Fairmount 31, LLC, is a private investment partnership based out of Phoenix, AZ.
The Seller is a private investor based in Arizona.
The multifamily brokerage team of John Klocek, Patrick Burch, Ryan Smith, Nathan Bruer and Royce Munroe represented both the Buyer and in this transaction.
