New Location For The Breathing Space Studio & Spa In Cedar Rapids, Iowa Servicing Marion, IA & More

Lisa Thomas

319-213-8058

lisa@breathingspacecr.com

-- Life can be very challenging and finding that perfect place for you to relax and feel better is a must. Introducing Breathing Space Studio and Spa owned and operated by Lisa Thomas LMT, LE. Lisa is a certified group exercise instructor and her business can be found at 4089 21rst Ave SW #111 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.Breathing Space Studio and Spa shares space with the Advanced Yoga Studio run by Dawn Lane. Breathing Space Studio and Spa provides message therapy, skin therapy and aromatherapy. There are also body treatments, spa packages, and other excellent classes. For example the relax and restore (restorative practice) that is a deeply relaxing practice that combines restorative postures, Thai massage, aromatherapy, warm stones and warm flaxseed packs. Beneficial for anyone experiencing the affects of stress, illness or injury. There is also the Relax and Unwind (Stretch Class). This is a flexibility-focused class that incorporates gentle stretches breathwork and Thai yoga stretching techniques. Stretching helps improve circulation, increases joint range of motion, decreases muscle tension, improves posture, balance and brings feelings of relaxation....and Much Much More!For more information visit: https://www.breathingspacecr.com/