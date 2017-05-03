 
Industry News





Author Release New Mini-Cookbook

Tony Lovell, author of Bedbug's Writing, Volume One, publishes mini cookbook, "MMMMM."
 
 
MMMMM Front Cover
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - May 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Tony Lovell, the writer at Bedbug's Writing and an editor for the writing-challenge website Grammar Ghoul Press is excited to announce the publication of his first mini-cookbook, "MMMMM." This book contains nine dessert recipes that Tony has been making for years. The book is available now on Amazon in paperback in a color format and in a special and cheaper black-and-white edition, as well as in a Kindle format, set for release May 12th, 2017. Taken from the back cover text:

"Tony's the person who is expected to make desserts for all gatherings: movie nights, game nights, holidays, random get-togethers that were designated for the single sake of having Tony's dessert. Admittedly, it's something he brought on himself, and he loves it! This book is a collection of just a few recipes that Tony is willing to share, each one tried and true, and each one beloved by someone other than Tony and Mark."

Tony Lovell earned his Bachelors of Science in Elementary Education from the University of Phoenix. He is actively working on his first novels, and he is the creator and co-writer of "the Park bench," a new web-series from Background People Productions, set to debut in 2017. His website is tonylovell.weebly.com. His first book, Bedbug's Writing, Volume One, and MMMMM. are available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1546489371/ref=sr_1_1?s=books&a...

