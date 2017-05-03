News By Tag
* Lovell
* Cookbook
* Amazon
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Author Release New Mini-Cookbook
Tony Lovell, author of Bedbug's Writing, Volume One, publishes mini cookbook, "MMMMM."
"Tony's the person who is expected to make desserts for all gatherings: movie nights, game nights, holidays, random get-togethers that were designated for the single sake of having Tony's dessert. Admittedly, it's something he brought on himself, and he loves it! This book is a collection of just a few recipes that Tony is willing to share, each one tried and true, and each one beloved by someone other than Tony and Mark."
Tony Lovell earned his Bachelors of Science in Elementary Education from the University of Phoenix. He is actively working on his first novels, and he is the creator and co-writer of "the Park bench," a new web-series from Background People Productions, set to debut in 2017. His website is tonylovell.weebly.com. His first book, Bedbug's Writing, Volume One, and MMMMM. are available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/
Media Contact
Tony Lovell/Bedbug's Writing
bedbugswriting@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse