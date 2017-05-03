News By Tag
AsSeenOnTV.pro and Kevin Harrington Launch DRTV Campaign for Ultra Compost
AsSeenOnTV.pro and its Product Managers announce the DRTV campaign launch with Ultra Compost
Composting turns organic matter that is ready for disposal into something beneficial. One of the benefits of composting is that it cuts down on the usage of chemical fertilizers, which are harmful to our water supply. Another benefit is that it reduces the amount of waste that is being directed into our landfills. Therefore, there is a reduction of methane gas being released into the atmosphere,equating to a decrease in pollution overall.
The result of composting is that soil is enriched organically with an array of microbes and minerals to grow healthy plants. The fruits and vegetables from composting translate into healthy food that we all can reap the benefits from.
It's important to feed plants and foods the very best in nutrition. Plants grown in rich soil are healthier and have greater resistance to diseases and insects. Reducing the need for pesticides and fertilizers, saves money and makes plants grow healthier. That's where Ultra Compost comes in.
Ultra Compost's patented process provides organic matter, nutrients, and beneficial microbes to make soil and plants healthier. The essentials in Ultra Compost allow water, air, and the roots to move more freely. Ultra Compost is pure food waste compost, dry, granulated, and chemical free, featuring Biochar with no added fillers, no manure, and no smell.
Ultra Compost is environmentally safe for indoor and outdoor use. Works great in raised bed gardens, container gardening, or with houseplants. Use as a lawn fertilizer and soil conditioner. Flowers, trees, and bushes need plant food also.
As part of its DRTV campaign with AsSeenOnTV.pro, the Ultra Compost will be appearing in 30 and 60 second spots set to air nationwide and feature the original Shark himself, Kevin Harrington. AsSeenOnTV.pro is comprised of an award-winning team of producers, writers, videographers, and editors as well as industry veterans dedicated to finding the latest, most innovative products and ideas, and putting them on the DRTV map.
About AsSeenOnTV.pro
Headquartered in South Florida, AsSeenOnTV.pro is a full-service production, branding, and marketing company that specializes in direct response television, short- and long-form commercials, and brand building. Based out of a 25,000+ sq ft, state-of-the-
About Kevin Harrington
As the inventor of the infomercial, founder of As Seen on TV, and one of the original Sharks on Shark Tank, Kevin Harrington has worked with some of the world's biggest celebrities and launched some of the best-selling DRTV campaigns in history. Since producing his first 30-minute infomercial in 1984, Harrington has been involved in over 500 product launches that have resulted in over $5 billion in sales. Now, in his latest venture with AsSeenOnTV.pro, Harrington is on the hunt for the best new products and ideas, bringing them to homes everywhere through personalized DRTV campaigns featuring the Shark.
For more information on the Ultra Compost, please visit www.UltraCompost.com.
Contact
AsSeenOnTV.pro
www.drtv.pro
***@drtv.pro
