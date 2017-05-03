News By Tag
New Classes And Instruction By Advanced Yoga Studio Servicing Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Linn County,Marion
Experience is everything and at Advanced yoga...your experience is completely original to your needs and wants. Their philosophy is to give you the benefits of all levels of yoga. This includes the mind, body and spirit practice. You can visit their social media pages or website to see more about their experience and techniques. Recently, Advanced Yoga Studio has expanded to provide space for the Breathing Space Studio and Spa run by certified group exercise instructor, Lisa Thomas LMT, LE. You can check out her website at breathingspacecr.com. Dawn Lane is ready to answer any questions you may have about your Yoga needs. Her classes are primarily held on Monday's and Wednesday's. There are about 5 classes per week, but that can change.
For more information you can visit: https://www.advancedyogastudio.com/
