New Classes And Instruction By Advanced Yoga Studio Servicing Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Linn County,Marion

 
 
Check them out on Facebook & YouTube too!
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - May 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Dawn Lane is back to teach exciting new yoga classes and teach you techniques to help you on your journey. Advanced Yoga Studio is located at 4089 21rst Ave SW #111 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa 52404. Dawn Lane can be found on Facebook, as well as, YouTube. Just type in her name or Advanced Yoga Studio in the search areas.

Experience is everything and at Advanced yoga...your experience is completely original to your needs and wants. Their philosophy is to give you the benefits of all levels of yoga. This includes the mind, body and spirit practice. You can visit their social media pages or website to see more about their experience and techniques. Recently, Advanced Yoga Studio has expanded to provide space for the Breathing Space Studio and Spa run by certified group exercise instructor, Lisa Thomas LMT, LE. You can check out her website at breathingspacecr.com. Dawn Lane is ready to answer any questions you may have about your Yoga needs. Her classes are primarily held on Monday's and Wednesday's. There are about 5 classes per week, but that can change.

For more information you can visit: https://www.advancedyogastudio.com/home.html

Contact
Dawn Lane
319-431-0702
info@advancedyogastudio.com
