AsSeenOnTV.pro with Kevin Harrington Launches DRTV Campaign with Quincy Herbals

AsSeenOnTV.pro and its Product Managers announce the DRTV campaign launch with Quincy Herbals.
 
 
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - May 9, 2017 - PRLog -- The Product Managers of AsSeenOnTV.pro, along with Kevin Harrington, one of the original Sharks from hit reality series Shark Tank, are pleased to announce the launch of a new DRTV campaign with Quincy Herbals.

Quincy Herbals was established in 1996 as a small, family owned and operated company dedicated to meeting the wellness needs of the community in a safe and natural way.  The founders noticed that most of the dark spot-correcting and anti-aging serums on the market don't target all skin types or ethnicities.  Nor do the products they observed accomplish the full combination of dark spot-correcting, anti-aging, anti-acne and anti-blemish functions all at once.  What was needed was a facial care product that was as natural and chemical-free as possible with simple, easy-to-read ingredients.  The company's flagship product, Skin Illuminating C-Serum with Hyaluronic Acid, provides intense, oil-free moisturization, helps reduce fine lines and wrinkles, fades dark spots, freckles, blemishes, melasma and dark patches … all with naturally derived ingredients.  No fragrances or colors are added.

"We feel we have an important product for improving a person's appearance and skin health," says Tobi Keeney, Co-Founder of Quincy Herbals.  "And we're excited about the chance to announce it to the world through this As Seen On TV commercial campaign."

"We're happy to have Quincy Herbals on board for this upcoming campaign with As Seen On TV," says Paul Douglas Scott, Executive Producer at AsSeenOnTV.pro.  "Our commercials are the perfect vehicle for increasing awareness of these products and their ability to preserve and improve the health of people's faces, as well as their self-confidence and their lives."

As part of its DRTV campaign with AsSeenOnTV.pro, Quincy Herbals will be appearing in 30 and 60 second spots set to air nationwide and which feature the original Shark himself, Kevin Harrington.

About AsSeenOnTV.pro

Headquartered in South Florida, AsSeenOnTV.pro is a full-service production, branding, and marketing company that specializes in direct response television, short- and long-form commercials, and brand-building. Based out of a 25,000+ square foot, state-of-the-art studio, the company's creative team handles every aspect of production from script to screen to airing. For nearly two decades, AsSeenOnTV.pro's veteran staff of writers, producers, videographers, and editors has amassed more than 50 Telly Awards, thousands of prestigious clients, and over $20 million in television placements.

About Kevin Harrington

As the inventor of the infomercial, founder of As Seen on TV, and one of the original Sharks on Shark Tank, Kevin Harrington has worked with some of the world's biggest celebrities and launched some of the best-selling DRTV campaigns in history. Since producing his first 30-minute infomercial in 1984, Harrington has been involved in over 500 product launches that have resulted in over $5 billion in sales. Now, in his latest venture with AsSeenOnTV.pro, Harrington is on the hunt for the best new products and ideas, bringing them to homes everywhere through personalized DRTV campaigns featuring the Shark.

For more information on Quincy Herbals, please visit http://www.quincyherbals.com/

