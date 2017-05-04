 

Ramada Kingman Hosts International Route 66 Enthusiasts

The resort Hotel is gaining in popularity in providing an authentic Route 66 experience for global travelers.
 
1 2 3 4
Ramada-Kingman-Registration (1)
Ramada-Kingman-Registration (1)
KINGMAN, Ariz. - May 10, 2017 - PRLog -- The World Monuments Fund placed Route 66 on its Watch List of endangered sites in 2008, and the National Trust for Historic Preservation included the historic motels along this highway on a list of "America's 11 Most Endangered Historic Places" in 2007. This has presented a problem for companies that offer Route 66 tours as providing clients with the "authentic American experience" is a challenge since few historic lodging properties large enough to accommodate groups remain in business.

A rare exception is the Ramada Kingman that opened in 1964 as a Holiday Inn in Kingman, Arizona.

Bridging the era of Route 66 decline and renaissance, Ramada Kingman delicately balances provision of historic attributes and modern amenities. As a result, tour groups from the world include the hotel in their travel schedule as well as marketing, and international Route 66 associations recommend the property to members and in response to requests for travel planning assistance received by these organizations.

Renovation of the property that includes Canyon 66 lounge and restaurant, and its transformation into a full-service resort centered on its association with Route 66. This includes the addition of colorful murals, the largest display in northwestern Arizona, and the development of specialized partnership programs. As an example of the latter, during the 30th annual Route 66 Fun Run, author and historian Jim Hinckley made a presentation on Route 66 history for Gilligan's Route 66 Tours, a New Zealand based company.

Guided historic district walking tours, comedy nights at Canyon 66 lounge, catered dinners in a private room, and an ability to arrange for activities as diverse as spelunking and white water rafting further enhance the resorts appeal to tour groups or individuals looking for a unique experience. Additionally, specialized programs at Ramada Kingman are currently being developed for marketing to seasonal visitors. As Kingman has a moderate winter climate, it is ideally suited as a weekend getaway destination for seasonal residents in the Phoenix metropolitan area.

For more information about pending projects and special services, please contact Robert Walton, Sales Manager at Ramada Kingman at bobw@ramadakingman.com or by phone at (928) 715-2463.

About Ramada Kingman
The Ramada Kingman Hotel in Kingman, AZ is a full-service resort centrally located in northwestern Arizona known for its expansive mural displays. Kingman is a stop for Amtrak on the line connecting Los Angeles with Chicago, and Ramada Kingman is a 15-minute drive from Kingman Airport. Shuttle service is available. McCarren International Airport in Las Vegas is 105 miles to the north. The hotel property is located sixty-five miles from Grand Canyon West and the Skywalk, thirty-miles from Laughlin, Nevada, and sixty-miles from Grand Canyon Caverns. For more information please visit: RamadaKingman.com

