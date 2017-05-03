News By Tag
Hip Hop / Reggae Artist Tha Vor Delivers 'Knowledge of Self!'
Based in Toronto, a known Mecca for Hip Hop and Reggae, Tha Vor takes fans on a musical voyage that spans the cosmos of knowledge; delivering them to the core of who they are and how they came in to being. Choosing music as his medium, Tha Vor achieves the desired effect with his latest body of work.
Officially released on May 9th, 2017, the 18 track album explores themes such as the origins of mans faith, energy exchanged between a man and a woman, as well as the 'system' that a lot of people find themselves trapped in and unable to escape.
"Knowledge of Self," the title track of the album, tells fans where they have been given answers to questions about life. Astrology, Numerology and Philosophy contain keys to understanding which are explored in the song encouraging fans to seek so they will find. Produced by P. Edwards for Ancient Tung Records, the songs point is made using a balance of Hip Hop and Reggae.
"King of Glory," the lead single balances the juggle of the organ, and the pluck of the bass guitar while delivering revelations about the 'beginning' was the word, and the word was God, which was made flesh. Tha Vor realizes that, with all the current events going on such as rumors of war & nations preparing for war that we are living in Prophetic times. We are living in very tumultuous times indeed .These things all point to the book of Revelations. Tha Vor realizes this fact and knows that he must feed the people knowledge so that those who are destined to awaken and know themselves can do so. Also these enlightened ones must know that the book of Revelations is being fulfilled and the Lion of Judah prevailed and has, therefore, opened the seals. This is why all these things are happening. This is why all these events in the world are linked to the Coronation and the Crowning of the "King of Kings."
The track, "How to Make A Monster," was created looking at Slavery and its effects on the plight of African people. "We are killing each other in the streets and blood is running every day. We are trained like animals and forced fed like animals. The ruling class has made a monster out of our dependency on them and out of our frustration on not being able to always cope. The "Monster" in this track can easily represent society and the system is shaped so that youths start stealing and lying even from very young" says Tha Vor.
Most of the tracks contained in the album 'Knowledge of Self' were written and produced by the Tha Vor on his Ancient Tung Records. About the project Tha Vor says "this album was a few years in the making. Through a lot of pain and mistakes I learned about me, and about mankind. I learned about energy and how to use it to both protect and help people. These lessons produced 'Knowledge of Self' which is about all of us."
Fans can keep up to date with Tha Vor via BandCamp and at reverbnation.com/
Preview the album on YouTube: https://youtu.be/
Purchase the album: http://cdbaby.com/
Download "King of Glory" here: http://www.mediafire.com/
Connect with @thavor (http://www.instagram.com/
