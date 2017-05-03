

IMCO and its 134 member distributors to offer the CareSpan Virtual Clinic for online medical care and remote patient monitoring DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - May 9, 2017 - PRLog -- IMCO distributors to offer the most advanced solution for digital healthcare to medical practices and hospitals, nursing homes and long term care facilities to increase patient access, lower cost of care.



Daytona Beach, Florida / May 8, 2017 / IMCO National Convention / -- CareSpan USA Inc., a leading provider of digital healthcare delivery systems, and IMCO, Inc., the leading network of independent medical supply distributors, have agreed to offer the CareSpan Virtual Clinic through IMCO's 134 distributors and over 1,000 sales representatives. IMCO and its members focus on products and services that provide high value to many healthcare customers including Primary Care, Extended Care, Acute Care, Home Care, EMS, Vet, Industrial Safety, Dental, Lab and many other specialized classes of trade.



The CareSpan Clinic is the first online digital health care delivery system that meets and exceeds the standards of an in-person ambulatory care encounter, integrating patient-provider video telepresence, vital signs capture, medical imaging, heart/breathing sounds, ECG, e-prescribing, specialist consultations, and a mobile patient health record, all managed within a clinical workflow system. Unlike typical "video-only" telemedicine systems, CareSpan provides all the essential resources for physicians to diagnose and prescribe for patients with chronic health conditions and multiple comorbidities.



"After reviewing many companies in the telemedicine industry, we found that CareSpan offers the best solution that would allow medical providers to extend the reach of their practices into non-traditional care settings, including their patients' home, corporate workplaces, retail clinics, and even their own remote medical offices" said Bill McLaughlin Jr., President / CEO of IMCO. "We also see a huge opportunity in enabling providers to efficiently care for patients in nursing homes, long term care centers and Continuing Care retirement communities. It is risky and expensive to transport patients at these facilities to regular primary care exams. CareSpan allows physicians and nurses to monitor vitals and deliver a full range of healthcare services at any patient location with an internet connection" he added.



"IMCO and its member distributors are experts at understanding the needs of medical providers and long term care services. We are delighted to have them offer CareSpan as a solution to their customers in all 50 states" said Mark Winter, CEO of CareSpan. "It is an ideal partnership because CareSpan supports a new generation of digital medical devices, biosensors and diagnostics that bring patient data into view for providers using our system. Our platform for high quality care will help IMCO distributors supply the products that integrate this data directly into the CareSpan exam environment and patient medical record" he added.



IMCO distributors will be offered complete sales training and support when they elect to offer CareSpan in their markets. CareSpan will provide technical sales support to sales representatives and will offer a wide range of sales presentation and demonstration resources to help IMCO members communicate the benefits of virtual care delivery and remote monitoring.



About CareSpan USA, Inc.

CareSpan is the only digital health-care system that meets and often exceeds the standards of an in-person exam for care delivered over the Internet. Physicians and other providers enjoy lower operational costs, greater flexibility in clinician utilization and increased access to new patients. Insurers benefit from lower total care delivery costs with better case management and outcomes. For patients, it's access to high quality health care that is affordable and fulfills their expectation of care continuity regardless of their location. Please visit www.carespanhealth.com for more information.



About IMCO, Inc.

Since 1981, IMCO was established by partnering with key manufacturer companies and all sizes of distributors throughout North America to unite independent medical distributors. IMCO was designed to keep the independent medical distributor independent through direct relationships and total volume pricing. Its Members competitively offer the strength of a national distributor at the local level. Please visit



Contact

Independent Medical Co-Op, Inc.

***@imcoinc.com Independent Medical Co-Op, Inc. End -- IMCO distributors to offer the most advanced solution for digital healthcare to medical practices and hospitals, nursing homes and long term care facilities to increase patient access, lower cost of care.-- CareSpan USA Inc., a leading provider of digital healthcare delivery systems, and IMCO, Inc., the leading network of independent medical supply distributors, have agreed to offer the CareSpan Virtual Clinic through IMCO's 134 distributors and over 1,000 sales representatives. IMCO and its members focus on products and services that provide high value to many healthcare customers including Primary Care, Extended Care, Acute Care, Home Care, EMS, Vet, Industrial Safety, Dental, Lab and many other specialized classes of trade.The CareSpan Clinic is the first online digital health care delivery system that meets and exceeds the standards of an in-person ambulatory care encounter, integrating patient-provider video telepresence, vital signs capture, medical imaging, heart/breathing sounds, ECG, e-prescribing, specialist consultations, and a mobile patient health record, all managed within a clinical workflow system. Unlike typical "video-only"telemedicine systems, CareSpan provides all the essential resources for physicians to diagnose and prescribe for patients with chronic health conditions and multiple comorbidities."After reviewing many companies in the telemedicine industry, we found that CareSpan offers the best solution that would allow medical providers to extend the reach of their practices into non-traditional care settings, including their patients' home, corporate workplaces, retail clinics, and even their own remote medical offices" said Bill McLaughlin Jr., President / CEO of IMCO. "We also see a huge opportunity in enabling providers to efficiently care for patients in nursing homes, long term care centers and Continuing Care retirement communities. It is risky and expensive to transport patients at these facilities to regular primary care exams. CareSpan allows physicians and nurses to monitor vitals and deliver a full range of healthcare services at any patient location with an internet connection" he added."IMCO and its member distributors are experts at understanding the needs of medical providers and long term care services. We are delighted to have them offer CareSpan as a solution to their customers in all 50 states" said Mark Winter, CEO of CareSpan. "It is an ideal partnership because CareSpan supports a new generation of digital medical devices, biosensors and diagnostics that bring patient data into view for providers using our system. Our platform for high quality care will help IMCO distributors supply the products that integrate this data directly into the CareSpan exam environment and patient medical record" he added.IMCO distributors will be offered complete sales training and support when they elect to offer CareSpan in their markets. CareSpan will provide technical sales support to sales representatives and will offer a wide range of sales presentation and demonstration resources to help IMCO members communicate the benefits of virtual care delivery and remote monitoring.CareSpan is the only digital health-care system that meets and often exceeds the standards of an in-person exam for care delivered over the Internet. Physicians and other providers enjoy lower operational costs, greater flexibility in clinician utilization and increased access to new patients. Insurers benefit from lower total care delivery costs with better case management and outcomes. For patients, it's access to high quality health care that is affordable and fulfills their expectation of care continuity regardless of their location. Please visit www.carespanhealth.com for more information.Since 1981, IMCO was established by partnering with key manufacturer companies and all sizes of distributors throughout North America to unite independent medical distributors. IMCO was designed to keep the independent medical distributor independent through direct relationships and total volume pricing. Its Members competitively offer the strength of a national distributor at the local level. Please visit http://www.imcoinc.com for more information. Source : Independent Medical Co-Op, Inc. Email : ***@imcoinc.com Tags : Remote Patient Monitoring , Online Medical Care , IMCO Industry : Medical Location : Daytona Beach - Florida - United States Subject : Partnerships Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number

