Are you in need of Crutcheze in Jonesboro? Check out Delta Medical!

Delta Medical, a network of medical supply stores, serving rural Arkansas Area now offers Crutcheze innovative line of crutch accessories.

Delta Medical, Jonesboro, AR

Chris Vallese

Crutcheze Owner

1-877-871-8989

--Delta Medical is dedicated to providing around the clock medical support to their local rural communities. Striving to be there for their patients since 2006, they have a vast network of 20 qualified associates to provide medical care and training of products and other services. The network of medical care partners include, but not limited to registered nurses, wound care specialists and respiratory therapists. Their delivery service spans a range of 60 miles from each branch for those who cannot come in for a pickup of products. They accept all major credit cards and have the ability to bill insurance coverage's for select products and care. Delta Medical prides themselves as being a one stop shop for durable medical equipment such as crutches, walkers, canes and knee walkers. They also have a range of other products that include Medela breast pumps, oxygen supplies and items for wound care. To compliment their product line, they also provide labor service for products under warranty and will offer a loaner item while your item is being worked on."After finding Crutcheze online, we thought it would be a great addition for our customers," said Kurt Folden, owner Delta Medical. "Their wide range of padded accessories for crutches and walkers would help prevent the pain and discomfort my customers experience when using mobility equipment. We are always looking to better our product line and adding Crutcheze to our available items was a no brainer for us.""Delta Medical takes great pride in servicing their local community with the best care for each and every customer," said Chris Vallese, Crutcheze owner. "Their wide range of care available is great to see for a thriving local community. Offering a comprehensive approach to medical care is reassuring to see and we are honored to be a part of that network to comfort their customers with quality service and selection at affordable prices makes Delta Medical an ideal Crutcheze dealer."Delta Medical has been working since 2006 to offer the best quality home medical equipment and supplies at affordable prices. They carry lightweight and power-efficient oxygen equipment, Madela breast pumps and supplies, aides for daily living, walkers, wheelchairs, power wheelchairs, canes, stair lifts, bathroom equipment, mobility accessories and more. Additionally Delta Medical provides home delivery, equipment repair and a wide range of medical support through their network of healthcare professionals. Please use the contact information below for inquires, store hours and driving directions.Crutcheze is the flagship brand of Zoetic Technologies, a leading manufacturer and online dealer of innovative crutch and walker accessories located in Colorado, USA. We have been in business since 2003 manufacturing and selling durable medical equipment accessories, such as padded crutch covers, crutch bags, walker padded hand grips and walker bags that are considered to be exceptionally comfortable, stylish and affordable. We use the most innovative materials and technology to produce our high quality products, which are designed by healthcare professionals and tested by independent testers to ensure the highest standards resulting in thousands of satisfied customers around the world. Crutcheze orthopedic products are sold online and through a worldwide dealer network of hospitals, medical clinics, pharmacies and medical supply stores.Delta Medical:2817 Forest Home RoadJonesboro, AR, 72401Phone: (870) 333-1230Fax: (870) 333-1233email: contactus@ardeltamedical.com