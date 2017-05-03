Country(s)
Industry News
Countering Extremism the Focus of New U.S.-U.K. Exchange Program
33 American + British community leaders will travel to each other's respective cities to promote tolerance and prevent radicalization in new transatlantic initiative
Beginning later this month, Cultural Vistas will lead two weeklong visits in the United Kingdom that will connect nine community leaders from Los Angeles to their counterparts in London (May 9-16), and eight individuals from Denver to counterparts in the city of Birmingham (May 18-25).
As a reciprocal exchange program, this program will also bring U.K. community leaders to the States. In July, the British participants will take part in weeklong programs in Los Angeles and Denver to see firsthand how these issues are addressed locally, and gain a greater understanding of the melting pot of American culture in these cities.
As the cultures of the United States and United Kingdom continue to diversify, both nations are facing societal divides and searching for new ways to increase understanding among their populations.
With this in mind, Cultural Vistas has organized a diverse itinerary to expose its 17 American participants to the many ways in which the United Kingdom, its government, and its communities are confronting extremism and security issues. While overseas, the group will visit government and educational institutions, NGOs, and religious leaders, where they will have opportunities to hear different perspectives on the importance of education, safety and security, cultural understanding, and tolerance.
This tour includes meetings with representatives and officials from the U.S. Embassy in London, the Home Office, the City of Birmingham (https://www.birmingham.gov.uk/)
The program itinerary was specifically designed to highlight the demographic, cultural, and political diversity of each participating city, while promoting a deeper understanding of how communities promote tolerance, even in the face of adversity. Cultural Vistas staff will travel with the group for the duration of the program.
Cultural Vistas endeavors to strengthen global cooperation and build mutual understanding through its variety of special initiatives and short‐term programs. Learn more about the U.S. Embassy in London by visiting uk.usembassy.gov.
2017 U.S.-U.K. Countering Violent Extremism Community Leaders Exchange
Participating Communities
United Kingdom: Birmingham, London
United States: Denver, Los Angeles
About Cultural Vistas
Founded in 1963, Cultural Vistas is a nonprofit exchange organization promoting global understanding and collaboration among individuals and institutions. Cultural Vistas develops international professional experiences that create more informed, skilled, and engaged citizens. Its programs empower people to drive positive change in themselves, their organizations, and society. — Learn more at culturalvistas.org.
Follow @CulturalVistas (http://www.twitter.com/
Contact
Anthony Naglieri
***@culturalvistas.org
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse