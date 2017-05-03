 
Bristow Business Leader Chris Garvey Serves Northern Virginia Conscious Business Alliance

 
 
BRISTOW, Va. - May 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Chris Garvey serves as the vice president of events, co-founder and board member for Northern Virginia Conscious Business Alliance (NOVACBA), http:novacba.org. NOVACBA is a non-profit organization that promotes conscious business practices and their potential for helping the local business community to thrive. Garvey is a resident of Bristow, Virginia.

Garvey is senior manager of client services for American Public University System, http://apus.edu, where he works on partnerships with organizations throughout the United States.  He has held positions with four universities and an accredited student travel company. He has also been involved in volunteer work for Capital Hospice.

"The efforts of NOVACBA align closely with my belief that conscious business practices are an important component in the overall performance and success of any organization," said Garvey. "We are growing a community of volunteers who value empowering people and their businesses to thrive."

He has also worked as a sales and marketing professional for a home builder and as a licensed real estate agent in Virginia and Maryland representing developers.  While in real estate, Garvey received multiple sales awards including a Major Achievement in Marketing Excellence award for reaching $91 million in sales volume for the year.

Garvey earned a master's degree in industrial relations from The University of New Haven as well as a graduate certificate in human resources.  He also holds a bachelor's degree in psychology from the University of Connecticut.

Contact
Jill Kurtz
***@novacba.org
End
Source:
Email:***@novacba.org Email Verified
Tags:Business Leadership, Conscious Business, Nova Business
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Bristow - Virginia - United States
Subject:Executives
