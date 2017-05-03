 
Industry News





Hurricane Grill & Wings Celebrates Moms in Long Island This Mother's Day

 
 
Hurricane Grill & Wings is celebrating moms this Sunday
LONG ISLAND, N.Y. - May 9, 2017 - PRLog -- WHAT: Hurricane Grill & Wings, a beach-themed full-service restaurant franchise, is celebrating moms this Sunday in honor of Mother's Day. Participating Hurricane Grill & Wings (http://www.hurricanewings.com/) locations are offering the following promotion only on Sunday, May 14: Buy One Entrée (Minimum $8.99 Purchase) and MOM Gets an Entrée of Equal or Lesser Value FREE (Maximum $16.99 Value). Promotion requires the purchase of two beverages.

WHEN: Offer valid only on Mother's Day (Sunday, May 14, 2017)

WHERE: At all Long Island Hurricane Grill & Wings locations. http://www.hurricanewings.com/locations/

DETAILS:

• One coupon per visit, per table.
• Not valid with any other offers, coupons or specials.

About Hurricane Grill & Wings®

With more than 62 restaurants located across the United States, Florida-based Hurricane Grill & Wings® is known for its jumbo, fresh wings, more than 30 signature sauces and rubs and tropical, laid-back vibe. Named by USA Today as one of "10 Great Places to Wing It," selected as one of the "Future 50" by Restaurant Business and as one of Franchise Times "Top 40 Fast and Serious," Hurricane Grill & Wings' menu includes wings, tacos, burgers and seafood. The original Hurricane Grill & Wings opened in Fort Pierce, Fla., in 1995 and has expanded to locations in Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Louisiana, Maryland, New York, and Texas, with over 50 restaurants currently under development. For more information, visit www.hurricanewings.com.

Contact
Melissa Perlman
BlueIvy Communications
***@blueivycommunications.com
Source:Hurricane Grill & Wings
Email:***@blueivycommunications.com Email Verified
Tags:Mother S Day, Promotion, Restaurant
Industry:Family
Location:Long Island - New York - United States
Click to Share