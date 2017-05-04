News By Tag
10 Critical Updates Surrounding Biosample Storage Unveiled at 7th Annual Summit
SMi Reports: Biobanking 2017 agenda to feature talks from NIBSC-MHRA, European Commission and leading biorepositories this June
Gathering an audience of regulatory bodies, senior scientists and biobanking experts, the global line-up of speakers will provide updates on:
1. Legislation and ethics such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in Europe; upcoming EU data regulations in sperm banking; and policies governing relationships between biobanks, contributors and users
2. Generating high quality and ethically-compliant human biospecimen samples for high quality research
3. New windows of opportunity in targeted treatment and effective preventative strategies through digital biobanking
4. Setting up and coordinating a multi-site biobank and dealing with large data samples
5. Improving sustainability, tailoring prospective collections for future research and meeting standards for collaboration with industry
6. Fully anonymised 2D bar code sample ID to ease ethical concerns
7. Results from a three generation ongoing cohort study which includes over 165,000 participants
8. Solutions to overcome challenges in mobile biobanking surrounding organising back up, transport and emergency case insurance
9. Informed vs standardised consent
10. Progressive research in poverty related diseases and anticancer drug development
Notable presenters on the agenda include: European Commission, Bayer AG, UK Biobank/ UK Biocentre, Biostor Ireland, European Sperm Bank, LifelinesNL, NIBSC-MHRA, Biotheque Wallonie-Bruxelles (BWB), Biokryo GmbH
Further information including a detailed agenda and full speaker line-up is available at:
BioBanking 2017
14th & 15th June, Holiday Inn Kensington Forum, London UK
