10 Critical Updates Surrounding Biosample Storage Unveiled at 7th Annual Summit

SMi Reports: Biobanking 2017 agenda to feature talks from NIBSC-MHRA, European Commission and leading biorepositories this June

-- Biobanking 2017 will provide a comprehensive overview of current issues and ongoing considerations in ethics, legislation and biosample management to both new and established stakeholders when it returns to Central London this June for its 7th annual show.Gathering an audience of regulatory bodies, senior scientists and biobanking experts, the global line-up of speakers will provide updates on:1. Legislation and ethics such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in Europe; upcoming EU data regulations in sperm banking; and policies governing relationships between biobanks, contributors and users2. Generating high quality and ethically-compliant human biospecimen samples for high quality research3. New windows of opportunity in targeted treatment and effective preventative strategies through digital biobanking4. Setting up and coordinating a multi-site biobank and dealing with large data samples5. Improving sustainability, tailoring prospective collections for future research and meeting standards for collaboration with industry6. Fully anonymised 2D bar code sample ID to ease ethical concerns7. Results from a three generation ongoing cohort study which includes over 165,000 participants8. Solutions to overcome challenges in mobile biobanking surrounding organising back up, transport and emergency case insurance9. Informed vs standardised consent10. Progressive research in poverty related diseases and anticancer drug developmentNotable presenters on the agenda include: European Commission, Bayer AG, UK Biobank/ UK Biocentre, Biostor Ireland, European Sperm Bank, LifelinesNL, NIBSC-MHRA, Biotheque Wallonie-Bruxelles (BWB), Biokryo GmbHFurther information including a detailed agenda and full speaker line-up is available at: http://www.smi- online.co.uk/ pharmaceuticals/ uk/biobanking BioBanking 201714th & 15th June, Holiday Inn Kensington Forum, London UKSponsored by Liconic UK Ltd, Scientist.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific--- end ---Contact Information:For media enquiries contact Teri Arri on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6162 / Email: tarri@smi-online.co.ukFor all other enquires contact the team on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6000 or email events@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi- online.co.uk