 
News By Tag
* New Offices
* United Real Estate
* Growth
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Dallas
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
9876543


United® Real Estate Introduces Five New Franchises to their Network

 
 
United Real Estate Introduces Five New Offices
United Real Estate Introduces Five New Offices
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
New Offices
United Real Estate
Growth

Industry:
Real Estate

Location:
Dallas - Texas - US

Subject:
Partnerships

DALLAS - May 9, 2017 - PRLog -- United® Real Estate, a fast-growing real estate and franchise organization, welcomes five new offices to its growing national network. The United model provides owners with territory rights and a full-service competitive solution to all real estate agents with the latest training, marketing, technology and access to a national referral network.

The following have affiliated with United Real Estate in their respected markets:

United Real Estate | Preferred – Located in Seminole County, FL and owned by Nick Firios

United Real Estate | Queen City – Located in Charlotte, NC and owned by Ernie Becker

United Real Estate | Greensboro – Located in Greensboro, NC and owned by Tristan Pan

United Real Estate | Partners – Located in New Orleans, LA and owned by Tom Bookhardt

United Real Estate | Music City – Located in Nashville, TN and owned by Geoff Brewer

"United Real Estate performed tremendously in 2016 by exceeding the growth goals that were outlined, and 2017 is proving to follow the same trend," said Peter Giese, president of United Real Estate. "Our national network is growing at an aggressive pace and each new office offers area agents the ability to join a company built upon broker support, 24/7 online training and the opportunity to earn 100-percent commission. We are thrilled to welcome our newest owners as each brings years of experience and demonstrates an inspiring passion for sharing the United model to help agents in their market find their freedom."

To learn more about United Real Estate's franchise opportunities, visit GrowWithUnited.com or call 888-960-0606.

A Closer Look at United Real Estate

United Real Estate (http://unitedrealestate.com/) – a division of the United Real Estate Group – was founded with the purpose of offering solutions to the challenges facing agents in the residential real estate brokerage industry. Providing the latest training, marketing and technology tools to both agents and brokers under a 100-percent commission strategy, United Real Estate makes it more profitable for an agent to sell real estate and for real estate brokers to leverage a complete system to better grow a successful, thriving real estate brokerage. Named as a "frontrunner" in the real estate industry in 2013, "part of the next generation of real estate brokers" in 2014, as well as being listed in the "Power 200 Most Influential" in 2015, 2016 and 2017 by the Stefan Swanepoel Power 200 TRENDS Report, United Real Estate has more than 60 offices and over 2,700 agents. Through a worldwide franchise solution, United continues to rapidly expand and was named to the Inc 5000 fastest growing private companies in 2015 and 2016. Driven by an unwavering commitment to giving back, a pillar of United's core values and guiding principles, United Real Estate is proud to support and partner with Autism Speaks, the world's leading autism science and advocacy organization, as United's charity of choice.
End
Source:United Real Estate
Email:***@unitedrealestate.com Email Verified
Phone:816-663-9433
Tags:New Offices, United Real Estate, Growth
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Dallas - Texas - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
United Real Estate Group PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share