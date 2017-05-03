News By Tag
United® Real Estate Introduces Five New Franchises to their Network
The following have affiliated with United Real Estate in their respected markets:
United Real Estate | Preferred – Located in Seminole County, FL and owned by Nick Firios
United Real Estate | Queen City – Located in Charlotte, NC and owned by Ernie Becker
United Real Estate | Greensboro – Located in Greensboro, NC and owned by Tristan Pan
United Real Estate | Partners – Located in New Orleans, LA and owned by Tom Bookhardt
United Real Estate | Music City – Located in Nashville, TN and owned by Geoff Brewer
"United Real Estate performed tremendously in 2016 by exceeding the growth goals that were outlined, and 2017 is proving to follow the same trend," said Peter Giese, president of United Real Estate. "Our national network is growing at an aggressive pace and each new office offers area agents the ability to join a company built upon broker support, 24/7 online training and the opportunity to earn 100-percent commission. We are thrilled to welcome our newest owners as each brings years of experience and demonstrates an inspiring passion for sharing the United model to help agents in their market find their freedom."
To learn more about United Real Estate's franchise opportunities, visit GrowWithUnited.com or call 888-960-0606.
