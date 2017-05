MedShare Responds to Flooding in Peru

Humanitarian Aid Organization Delivers Medical Supplies to flood-devastated Peru.

-- MedShare, an Atlanta-based humanitarian aid organization dedicated to global health, will donate more than $110,000 worth of emergency medical supplies to support victims of the devastating flooding in Peru. 1.1 million people have been affected as historic floods tear their way through the northern part of the country. Of those affected, more than 339,600 are women and 358,600 are children. MedShare will send emergency supplies requested by the Peruvian Ministry of Health including stretchers, syringes, gloves, wheelchairs, and surgical instruments. Since 2010, MedShare's Disaster Relief Program has successfully supported seven disaster relief efforts in eight countries and served 1.4 million patients in disaster-affected areas, including playing a pivotal role in ending the Ebola crisis in West-Africa.MedShare CEO & President, Charles Redding, stated "The situation in Peru is horrifying. People are losing their homes, farmers are losing their livelihoods, and people are losing access to medical care as hospitals and clinics are destroyed by the floods. We are committed to working with the affected communities to deliver exactly what they need in this time of crisis and uncertainty. I am confident that MedShare can provide supportive and effective aid to the region." Redding and other members of MedShare's Senior Leadership met with the Peruvian General Consul to discuss needs and the organization is continuing to work with the Ministry of Health in Lima to determine the most effective response.In addition to collecting medical supplies from product donors and raising funds for medical donations and deliveries, MedShare has organized a nation-wide Peru Disaster Relief Volunteer Day on May 11th. Volunteers from Liberty Mutual, as well as local community members, will sort, package, and prepare medical supplies for delivery to the affected regions in Peru.MedShare is a 501c(3) humanitarian aid organization dedicated to improving the quality of life of people, communities, and our planet by sourcing and directly delivering surplus medical supplies and equipment to communities in need around the world. For more information, please visit the organization's website at http:// www.medshare.org /.