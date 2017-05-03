News By Tag
MedShare Responds to Flooding in Peru
Humanitarian Aid Organization Delivers Medical Supplies to flood-devastated Peru.
MedShare CEO & President, Charles Redding, stated "The situation in Peru is horrifying. People are losing their homes, farmers are losing their livelihoods, and people are losing access to medical care as hospitals and clinics are destroyed by the floods. We are committed to working with the affected communities to deliver exactly what they need in this time of crisis and uncertainty. I am confident that MedShare can provide supportive and effective aid to the region." Redding and other members of MedShare's Senior Leadership met with the Peruvian General Consul to discuss needs and the organization is continuing to work with the Ministry of Health in Lima to determine the most effective response.
In addition to collecting medical supplies from product donors and raising funds for medical donations and deliveries, MedShare has organized a nation-wide Peru Disaster Relief Volunteer Day on May 11th. Volunteers from Liberty Mutual, as well as local community members, will sort, package, and prepare medical supplies for delivery to the affected regions in Peru.
About MedShare
MedShare is a 501c(3) humanitarian aid organization dedicated to improving the quality of life of people, communities, and our planet by sourcing and directly delivering surplus medical supplies and equipment to communities in need around the world. For more information, please visit the organization's website at http://www.medshare.org/.
