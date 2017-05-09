Super Model / Actress Karolina Muller To Play Karina in Vendetta Vette

Triumph Donnelly Studios has signed Super Model / Actress Karolina Muller to play Karina in the upcoming Vendetta Vette Movie Trailer.

Media Contact

Jennifer Culver, Relations

Triumph Donnelly Studios LLC

***@triumphgrpstudios.com Jennifer Culver, RelationsTriumph Donnelly Studios LLC

End

-- Entertainment NewsTriumph Donnelly Studios LLCTucson, Arizona USARelease: Super Model / Actress Ms, Karolina Muller has signed to play Karina in Triumph Donnelly Studios Vendetta Vette Movie Trailer for late Nov 2017. Exec Chairman DJ Donnelly of Triumph Donnelly Studios stated" Ms. Muller brings to this exciting project her beauty, fashion and great acting skills which Karolina Muller shall be an asset to this great project. Karolina Muller is from Poland and started her Global Super Modeling career when she was noticed by a Film Director at 17. Ms Muller has graced the covers of Fashion Magazines Globally and is known Worldwide for her Super Modeling and acting Donnelly stated.""When my office contacted Ms. Mullers people my office knew Karolina Muller must be signed to this great project and Triumph Donnelly Studios is very glad to have made her a Team Member of Vendetta Vette as Karina Donnelly stated."The project is currently in pre productions for late Nov 2017 filming as planned by Triumph Donnelly Studios in Tucson, AZ.EndKarolina Muller IMDB:Triumph Donnelly Studios LLChttp://triumphgroupstudios.vpweb.comhttp://vendettavette.vpweb.com(c) vendetta vette all rights reserved