Hair Stylist Discovers New Path

How One Man Transformed a Stagnant Salon Into a Growing Business After Finding the Perfect Product

Contact

Steve Van Horn

***@homebasedbuzz.com Steve Van Horn

End

-- With nearly two decades in the hair business, DeVerne Augustus was noticing some changes in his industry. Salon products—the premium styling products, shampoos, and conditioners that had always provided a high-margin backbone for his businesses—just weren't selling like before."People don't purchase from their stylist like they used to," DeVerne told us while on vacation in Palm Springs, California. "Even in the 17 years I've been in the industry, my retailing had diminished to about 10% of what it once was."DeVerne was ready for a change. He had been standing on his feet day after grueling day. He had a client base that was more than fickle. And nagging, at times debilitating, health issues had forced him to close 2 of his 3 salons. But he wasn't sure just what the change should be."I knew that I needed something more. I knew that I needed to make some changes, and I'd been an entrepreneur my entire life. Even as a kid."Still, DeVerne had shown a knack for finding the right product growing up in the Midwest. Even when it was digging up worms and catching frogs to sell to resort-goers as fishing bait. With his persistence, determination, and great leadership abilities, he just needed the right opportunity.Today based in Spokane, Washington, DeVerne has revolutionized his life by simply finding the perfect product, one that he believed in and could do the work for him. It all started when one of his customers came to him with a product that she was excited about."When my hair client reached out to me, on a couple of occasions because the first time I didn't want to hear it, she finally just said 'hey, can you please just evaluate this product for me?'"She had come to him with some products that she personally loved, and wanted his professional opinion on. As a hairdresser and stylist, DeVerne had always rebuffed attempts to get involved with selling other kinds of products."In the past I've had many, many clients ask me to sell them vitamins, weight loss products, fitness supplements, you name it, and I didn't want to sell those things. And I would tell people, 'Hey, I'm a hair guy. If you bring me something that's hair related, we can talk.'"DeVerne had finally met his perfect match.Now, speaking to us from Palm Springs, California, where he is shopping for a second home, DeVerne is still astonished by his success, and the changes it has effected in his life.Within two months of joining up with Monat, a direct sales company based in Doral, Florida, DeVerne completely turned around the retail side of his operation, increasing revenues by 1100%. Within just five months, his direct-selling activities had completely eclipsed his income from providing services to hair clients, having a profound and lasting effect on his day-to-day life. In fact, today as we spoke, he was shopping for a new condo."I work way less. I joke with everybody in the salon when I roll in at 11 AM, and I roll out at 2:30 or 3. I'm off to my life of leisure."So what advice can DeVerne offer to others who are looking to do the same? For him, it really comes down to finding the right business."What I knew I wanted, what I really needed to have, was to be able to focus on my efforts. I needed to be able to scale. I needed to have leverage, and not be dependent simply on the time I put in."Monat was able to provide that for him, but DeVerne says that no matter what product category you are looking to get into, make sure it's the ideal fit by doing some research on the market at large, and by picking a product that you can convincingly sell and are naturally interested in. You're going to be talking about it, a lot.You should start by asking some key questions about the industry you're getting into. DeVerne suggests beginning by looking at the competition. "Are there several, or an overabundance of companies selling similar things in what you're looking at? Where's the growth potential for that niche?" Monat is the only direct-selling focused company exclusively working in the haircare space, so DeVerne had a leg up over those trying to squeeze into a crowded market.Because hair is his natural domain, he was able to successfully, and authoritatively, recommend products based on his customers' needs. But Augustus says it's not necessary to already be an expert in order to succeed; you just need to have the enthusiasm for the product and the support base to build your knowledge along the way.Knowing your product in a market segment that's uncrowded? "That is the perfect storm for explosive growth, and the company has grown 500% since October of 2016—pretty phenomenal growth. Who would have though a tube of shampoo would lead to this kind of stuff?"To hear more from DeVerne and keep up with his business, you can find him on Facebook, YouTube, and his website,https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1nN5glo_eccNx2MPt3CxXw