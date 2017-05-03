 
5 Reasons to Donate in Canada in 2017

Reasons why you should donate your unwanted or used equipment in 2017
 
 
CALGARY, Alberta - May 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Environmental friendly

The volume of e-waste being dumped on a day to day basis affects our environment dramatically. Over a period of time, the growth of waste will eventually become a major issue as we will not have the space to dispose of it. If the toxic chemicals from e-waste enter our water system it will have a crippling effect and cause water pollution. Reusing electronics can help reserve these issues and protect our environment from pollution.

Helps people in need

Throughout the years we have seen a growing demand for donations of laptops and computers from charitable organizations. In 2017, this demand has rapidly increased to the point where refurbishment companies are finding it extremely difficult to fulfill donations as swiftly as before. One main reason for this is due to budget cutting within the organizations. Another reason is that not everybody reuses their equipment, they simply "throw it away" or lease it through a third party. If we implement the "reuse before recycle" method we could help a larger number of organizations and fill their donations a lot quicker. Destroying equipment that still offers usability is wasteful and unnecessary. Recycling has an extremely important place in the chain of custody but should be utilized only once an item is truly proven to be of no further reasonable use.

Boosts employment

Nowadays, it is just about impossible to apply for a job without having access to the internet. The majority of places will ask for a digital resume and cover letter, some even need you to have a social media profile (LinkedIn). Many individuals in need, do not have remote access to a computer which means they are not able to apply for jobs in today's world. By donating a laptop or computer to people in need, they have the opportunity to brainstorm, research and sign up for respective jobs that will suit their skills and characteristics which will bring them out of the poverty cycle.

Employment boosts our economy

When more people join the workforce they are no longer unemployment which will boost the economy, nationally and locally. Every employee provides some sort of a service or product that benefits consumers in one way or another. When it's time for the employee to take home his/her wages they become the consumer and contribute to other business's profit.

Doing something good

Donating to others for a good cause increases your ability for love. You realize that even though you don't have much, you still have enough to put a smile on someone else's face. Donating computers, laptops, or unwanted equipment to a worthy cause will create a feeling of enrichment. It also sets an example and shows others that giving to those less fortunate puts a smile on everyone's face.

About the Electronic Recycling Association

Established in 2004, ERA is a non-profit organization directed to reduce the environmental impact of improperly discarded toxic electronic waste by offering accessible services to help corporations and individuals manage their retiring IT assets. Through industry leading pickup, data removal, and reporting/certification services, ERA provides a full-circle solution for e-waste management. With reuse being ERA's top priority, every item that is received is examined for any remaining productive life and refurbished for reuse. The true end of life items is transferred to accredited recyclers where a nil landfill contribution can be assured. ERA is committed to supporting local charities and individuals in need through the provision of electronic equipment to charities and individuals alike.

Media inquiries may be directed to:

Jessica Lifely

Business Development Manager

Electronic Recycling Association

jessica@era.ca

Source:The Electronic Recycling Association
Click to Share