News By Tag
* Managed Ethernet Switches
* Unmanaged Ethernet Switches
* Industrial Ethernet Switches
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Mencom Corporation Now Offers Industrial Networking Solutions for Harsh Environments
Mencom now offers a wide range of industrial Ethernet switches, Secure Routers, Media converters, Serial Device Servers, Modbus Gateways and Power supplies.
In order to minimize such unexpected downtimes and provide reliable connections, Mencom now offers a wide range of industrial Ethernet switches such as Managed Switches, Unmanaged Switches, Gigabit Switches, Harsh Environment Switches, and EN50155 Certified Switches. They also offer Secure Routers, Media converters, Serial Device Servers, Modbus Gateways and Power supplies.
Mencom networking solutions provide prolonged Mean-Time-Between-
They are also designed with embedded isolation to withstand the harshest industrial-grade electromagnetic interference and susceptibility without suffering fatal damage or generating noise. In addition, Ethernet Ring Protection Switching (ERPS), Rapid Spanning Tree Protocol (RSTP), or Media Redundancy Protocol (MRP) ring settings can resume the operation and network connectivity immediately if a network switch fails or a communication link is broken.
For security and encryption, Mencom's networking devices provide seamless and cost-effective encrypted links for local area networks (LANs) through MACsec (IEEE Medium Access Control Security Standard, IEEE 802.1AE) and for wide area networks (WANs) or Internet through IPsec (Internet Protocol Security) or OpenVPN.
Please visit https://www.mencom.com for more details.
Contact
Mencom Corporation
***@mencom.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse