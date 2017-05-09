 
May 2017
America Green Solar launches in Nevada, Indiana, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina

 
 
NEW YORK - May 9, 2017 - PRLog -- America Green Solar (AGS), the company inspired by the need to educate homeowners and business owners regarding green projects, is expanding into five markets: Nevada, Indiana, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Following this action, AGS is now active in 50 markets across the United States and plans to continue its expansion in order to meet the sustainable energy needs of the entire country.

In Nevada, future customers are expected to obtain great benefits from their solar systems, not just because AGS's efficiency but also because of Nevada's special conditions. Due to its territory, Nevada is the TOP THIRD in having more solar potential. AGS is excited to be one of the select field to operate in this market.

Tax incentives for Indiana customers will be the juiciest benefits. Indiana is today one of the states that gives more tax deduction for purchase and installation of solar powered roof vents or fans. The amount of reduction for AGS's clients in this state is equivalent to the lesser or either 50% in savings.

Florida is living a solar historic moment! The state just made solar and renewable energy equipment on commercial buildings exempt from property taxes for 20 years, beginning in 2018. AGS commercial customers represent an important portion of the market, and the company is excited to expand in Florida.

The Carolina's are poised for a solar revolution! North Carolina occupies today the second place in the solar industry national ranking. In the other hand, South Carolina's potential is represented by its growth projection of 1,483 MW over next 5 years occupying the 16th in the ranking.

America Green Solar is excited to announce its expansion and is actively looking for new partners to join the green revolution!

  Learn more at www.americagreensolar.com

info@americagreensolar.com
***@americagreensolar.com
