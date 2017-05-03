 
News By Tag
* Whole Bean Coffee
* Caffeinated Bagels
* Honduras Coffee Whole Bean
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Retail
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Carson city
  Nevada
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
9876543


Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea Recommends Caffeinated Bagels For Breakfast

Caffeinated bagels are a great way to get an extra coffee buzz in the morning, according to the team at Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea.
 
 
Organic Non-GMO Whole Bean Coffee
Organic Non-GMO Whole Bean Coffee
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Whole Bean Coffee
Caffeinated Bagels
Honduras Coffee Whole Bean

Industry:
Retail

Location:
Carson city - Nevada - US

CARSON CITY, Nev. - May 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Caffeinated bagels have been generating a huge interest among coffee fanatics these past few days. This new breakfast option, fittingly called as the Espresso Buzz Bagel, has got people lining up to catch a taste. Several coffee lovers, including the team at Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea, were impressed after trying the popular caffeine-infused bread.

"I think it's a very interesting twist on the traditional bagel," says one of the team members at Aroma Bravo. "People would just normally eat their bagels and down them with coffee, but with the introduction of these caffeinated bagels, we can get that extra coffee buzz we all need in the morning."

The said bagel is infused with 32mg of caffeine, which is around one-third of the caffeine in a regular cup plus half the caffeine in a single espresso shot. Espresso powder is also incorporated into the bread dough, giving a rich dark brown shade to the caffeinated bagels.

"I can see why this is such a big hit with coffee lovers," another Aroma Bravo team member shared her thoughts. "It's not only fresh and delicious, but innovative and convenient as well. It's recommended for busy people who are always on the go: just grab a bagel or two and you'll get an instant energy boost."

For those with a little more time to spare, the Aroma Bravo team suggests pairing the caffeinated bagels with one's preferred choice of coffee.

"Bagels are really delicious but they can be quite chewy at times, so you'll definitely need a suitable beverage to go with them. For a serious coffee lover like me, having the caffeinated bagels together with a simple brewed coffee would be the ideal breakfast," one of the team members suggested.

More information about Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea can be found at https://www.amazon.com/Honduras-Coffee-Whole-Bean-Marcala....

About Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea
Aroma Bravo offers organic non-gmo whole bean coffee from Honduras. Highly rated for its smooth and well-balanced flavor, Aroma Bravo Whole Bean Coffee is a must-have for coffee lovers.

Contact
Charles C Harmon Co LLC
888-582-6650
***@gmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Whole Bean Coffee, Caffeinated Bagels, Honduras Coffee Whole Bean
Industry:Retail
Location:Carson city - Nevada - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Charles C Harmon Co LLC PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share