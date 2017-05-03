News By Tag
Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea Recommends Caffeinated Bagels For Breakfast
Caffeinated bagels are a great way to get an extra coffee buzz in the morning, according to the team at Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea.
"I think it's a very interesting twist on the traditional bagel," says one of the team members at Aroma Bravo. "People would just normally eat their bagels and down them with coffee, but with the introduction of these caffeinated bagels, we can get that extra coffee buzz we all need in the morning."
The said bagel is infused with 32mg of caffeine, which is around one-third of the caffeine in a regular cup plus half the caffeine in a single espresso shot. Espresso powder is also incorporated into the bread dough, giving a rich dark brown shade to the caffeinated bagels.
"I can see why this is such a big hit with coffee lovers," another Aroma Bravo team member shared her thoughts. "It's not only fresh and delicious, but innovative and convenient as well. It's recommended for busy people who are always on the go: just grab a bagel or two and you'll get an instant energy boost."
For those with a little more time to spare, the Aroma Bravo team suggests pairing the caffeinated bagels with one's preferred choice of coffee.
"Bagels are really delicious but they can be quite chewy at times, so you'll definitely need a suitable beverage to go with them. For a serious coffee lover like me, having the caffeinated bagels together with a simple brewed coffee would be the ideal breakfast," one of the team members suggested.
More information about Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea can be found at https://www.amazon.com/
About Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea
Aroma Bravo offers organic non-gmo whole bean coffee from Honduras. Highly rated for its smooth and well-balanced flavor, Aroma Bravo Whole Bean Coffee is a must-have for coffee lovers.
