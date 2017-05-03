Country(s)
ACC Outdoor Track and Field Championships to be held on Mondo track
CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. - May 9, 2017 - PRLog -- This weekend, when top athletes from the Atlantic Coast Conference vie for conference bragging right, they'll be doing so on a Mondo track.
Taking place at the George C. Griffin Track & Field Facility on the campus of Georgia Tech University in Atlanta, the ACC Outdoor Track and Field Championships will run May12-14.
"The Mondo surface will give everyone in the ACC Championships an opportunity to have an outstanding performance. This has been proven over and over since we resurfaced our track with Mondo in 1995," said Grover Hinsdale, head men's track coach, Georgia Tech. "We are looking forward to a wonderful ACC championship. It's always one of the highlights of the season, and we anticipate having a great one."
Hinsdale also is pleased with the performance of the Mondo track for training.
"Mondo is not only an outstanding competition track, which it has proven to be, but it's been a fantastic training track, as well," said Hinsdale. "We have minimal amount of lower-leg issues from training on it day to day, and we have been more than pleased with everything about it."
The Mondo track at Georgia Tech was one of the practice tracks in the Olympic village during the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games.
About Mondo
Mondo is the global leader in the track and field, indoor sport and contract flooring markets, manufacturing flooring surfaces for virtually every application. More than 1,100 Mondo tracks (http://www.mondotrack.com/)
An official supplier of athletic tracks for the past 11 Olympic Games and the competition surface since the 1992 Barcelona Games, Mondo also is the official supplier or sponsor of more than 100 sports federations and associations. More than 260 world records have been set on Mondo tracks.
A family-owned business since its founding in 1948, the company sells its products in more than 196 countries through Mondo-owned manufacturing companies in Italy, Luxembourg, Spain and China. For news updates, visit mondoworldwide.com (http://www.mondoworldwide.com/
Mondo is a registered trademark of Mondo.
